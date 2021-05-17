Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health announced today that the schedule of COVID-19 press conferences will change.

To align with the 100 percent reopening guidelines shift from May 28 to May 21, there will be a COVID-19 press conference this Thursday, May 20 at 1 pm at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, to discuss reopening measures. There will not be a press conference on Thursday, May 27.

COVID-19 press conferences will resume at the State House on Thursday, June 3, and will occur on alternating Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. unless otherwise advised.

At the height of COVID-19 last spring, COVID-19 press conferences were being held daily.



“The Governor and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) thank all the partners who have supported the COVID-19 briefings over the last 13 months: The Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Spanish interpreters, ASL interpreters, media partners, and dedicated members of the media corps. Prioritizing public health information communication was and continues to be paramount. Governor McKee and RIDOH are grateful for everyone’s commitment to getting Rhode Islanders the information necessary to keep our state safe and healthy”, a press release from the two offices said..