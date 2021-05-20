The Fort Adams Trust today announced that it has appointed new executive leadership and new board members.

Chris Zeeman, Senior Programmer, Foxwoods Resort Casino will take over as president of the trust replacing Eric Offenberg. Ryan Belmore, Owner, What’s Up Newp, will take over as vice president of the trust a position previously held by Zeeman.

Newly elected board members are:

David J. Matarese, CPA/PFS, CFP(r), Corrigan Financial

William R. Mahoney, CFP(r),Vice President, RT Investment Services

Joseph R. Marion III, Partner, Whelan Corrente & Flanders

Paul Marshall, Principal, PM Consulting Services LLC

“Eric Offenberg has done an excellent job in elevating visibility for the trust and maintaining a strong presence for all that Fort Adams offers through a trying period with the health crisis,” stated Chris Zeeman newly elected, president of the Fort Adams Trust in a statement. “Eric extended his tenure and responsibilities through the pandemic period to ensure uninterrupted leadership and place the trust in an excellent position as restrictions are being lifted. I look forward to continuing on Eric’s success as the trust moves ahead with the assistance of our new board members.”



The Fort Adams Trust is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit responsible for preservation, programming, and promoting the National Historic Landmarks in Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island. Over 100,000 people tour the Fort and attend events in the Park annually.

“Chris will do an excellent job as the new trust president,” commented Eric Offenberg in a statement, former trust president. “Having worked closely with Chris when he was vice president he shares the vision the trust has for the fort and is the perfect person to champion it as the trust embarks on a new era. I wish him great success,’ Offenberg further stated.

Zeeman’s and Belmore’s terms will last through 2023.

The new board members will bring the number of the Trust’s directors to 22.

The Trust accepts donations to support its preservation and programming missions. http://www.FortAdams.org