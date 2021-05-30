What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Live music is back! And its busting out all over this Memorial Day weekend.
Saturday, May 29th, a group of singer-songwriters gathered at Askew in Providence for a nice evening of music, dubbed “Serenity Under The Stars.” Unfortunately, due to the miserable weather, the previously planned outdoor show had to move inside. Fortunately, those in attendance were treated to a well-crafted evening of originals and covers from singers Beth Barron, Kevin Horan, Jodie Treloar Sampson and Ryan Jackson.
Contributing photographer Gary Alpert was there to capture some of the evening’s magic. Check out his photos below.
