Students enrolled in professor Samuel Sacco’s “Introduction to Econometrics” class at Salve Regina University will present the findings of a statewide economic impact study they completed for the Rhode Island Hospitality Association that contrasts annual pre-Covid economic output with annual economic output during comparable non-Covid time periods.

The students will share their findings with the state’s tourism experts and guests during a virtual presentation on Wednesday, April 28.

What’s Up Newp will report on the study and findings following the presentation.

Included in the study will be comparisons of household earnings and business to business spending, and of jobs in lodging, food services, meetings & events, and tourism & attractions for each county aggregated to statewide totals.

“The students identified closely with the study purpose,” Sacco said in a statement. “They’ve experienced the impacts of the Covid pandemic as it has affected their college routines, personal lives and, in many cases, part-time employment income. The class found it interesting to correlate quantitative impacts of Covid to their own life experiences. I’m proud of their efforts to produce a quality economic impact study in an uncertain learning environment.”

In previous years, Sacco’s Introduction to Econometrics classes have completed economic impact studies for Newport’s famed Cliff Walk, the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) in Newport, Salve Regina University, The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Bicentennial Park, Fall River, Mass. and for five U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare and Surface Warfare Centers located throughout the country.

