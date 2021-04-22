Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health today announced during their weekly COVID-19 press briefing that the state plans to lift most guidance and restrictions on businesses by Friday, May 28.

The first change in guidance/restrictions comes on May 7 when most businesses will be able to increase their indoor capacity up to 80%. Masks will still be required indoors and in situations where there is less than 3 feet of spacing outdoors.

The next change will come just before Memorial Day Weekend when most businesses will be allowed to increase their indoor capacity up to 100%. Masks will still be required indoors and in situations where there is less than 3 feet of spacing outdoors.

Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RI Hospitality Association, released the following statement following the Governor’s announcement, “Today’s announced changes reflect more than a year of the RI Hospitality Association’s advocacy to safely re-open Rhode Island, and allow the hospitality industry to operate without the significant restrictions previously imposed on our industry. Our strategy from day one has been to efficiently and safely re-open business and we believe this goal has been achieved. Thank you Governor McKee for his leadership, the Department of Health, and Commerce RI for their inclusivity.”

For further guidance and information, visit https://reopeningri.com/.

In the meantime, the following guidance/restrictions that began on March 19 remain in effect;

Earlier today, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported 340,575 people have been fully vaccinated.