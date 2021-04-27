Providence, RI – The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and

The Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS) have announced that they have achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. PPAC and The VETS are the first performing arts theatres in New England to achieve full GBAC STAR accreditation. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, PPAC and The VETS have implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in their facilities.



As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that PPAC and The VETS implement best practices to prepare for, respond to, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“We are pleased to be one of the first performing arts theatres in New England to receive GBAC STAR accreditation; this is a great achievement for PPAC and

The VETS!” said PPAC General Manager Alan Chille. “Our patrons can rest assured that we are following the best health and safety protocols for when they return to PPAC in October for our season opener, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL.”

“We cannot wait to welcome guests back to The VETS,” said The VETS General Manager Dan Schwartz. “The GBAC STAR accreditation ensures our commitment to the highest health and safety standards in the industry for our returning patrons, artists, and staff.”

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, PPAC and The VETS have received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”



To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, PPAC and The VETS were required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.