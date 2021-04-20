Michael Conner, 79, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on April 17, 2021, at home with his wife by his side.

Michael was born July 5, 1941, in New York, NY to LLewellyn Conner and Emma (Russell)Conner.

Michael was married to Diane (Geyer) Conner for 29 years.

Michael moved to Pittsburg, PA as a young man and studied Culinary Arts at the Duquesne Club. It was at this time, he became a life long Pittsburg Steelers fan. He also performed as lead singer and drummer in many of the local bans in Pittsburg. He loved singing and would burst into song at any given moment, much to the delight of those around him.

When Michael returned to Newport, he worked, for many years, as Head Chef at the LaForge Casino Restaurant. He then worked for the RIBTA as a toll collector and as a bus driver for the Middletown School Department.

He loved bow hunting with his brother David, in New Hampshire for many years.He also loved shooting pool in the Monday night pool league tournaments. He was the captain of his “Cue Ball Wizards” team, which won numerous local championships in 8-Ball and 9-Ball competitions. He was also a team member of the USAPL regional team, which qualified to participate in the Nationals, which was played in Las Vegas, NV He was most proud of being voted MVP of the USAPL Summer League in 2014, He loved “Pepper”, his kitty, with whom he spent many hours brushing and cuddling.

Poppy/Pap, will be greatly missed by his cherished grandchildren. Many memories were made going on nature walks, building bird houses, fixing bicycles, going to Simmons Farm and rides around neighborhood in his lawn cart.

We will all mis this kind, generous and gentle man, his infectious singing and his fabulous dinners.

Michael is survived by his wife, Diane,and his children; Tracey McCollough and her husband Jeffrey of Harmony, PA, Christian Benincase and his wife Sherri of New Castle, PA, Patrick Young and his wife Julie, of Boca Raton, FL and Michael Young, of Warren, RI. He is also survived by his sisters; Kathleen Page, Deborah Stinton and her husband Andrew of Portsmouth, RI and Mary Levrault and her husband Leo, of Somerset, MA., and his sister-in-law Mary Conner. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Tasia, Leah, Antonio, Sara, Jonathan, Christopher, Riley and Nathaniel.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, David, Stephen and Russell, and his brother in law Paul Page.

Calling hours will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10.00 am in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway in Newport.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately after calling hours at 10:00am in the church.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice 1184 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871