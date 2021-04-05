Maureen Elizabeth Martin “Moe”, 45, of Middletown, RI passed away on March 31, 2021, at Grand Islander in Middletown after a 6-year battle with Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia (AML) and GVHD (Graft Versus Host Disease).

Maureen’s struggle with AML started on December 31, 2015, with a call confirming her diagnosis. From there friends and co-workers went into action. A bone marrow drive was held at Pell Elementary on February 27, 2016. On March 31, 2016, Maureen was notified that a donor was found! A 19-year-old donor Moe and her coworkers lovingly called “Hope” was a match. The transplant took place on May 5, 2016. This donation would allow Maureen to fight the disease for 5 more years. “Hope” gave Maureen a ‘second act’. At times she was well enough to be able to fulfill some of her dreams like meeting her favorite Red Sox player David “Big Papi” Ortiz, vacationing in Florida with her parents and daughter, and relaxing in Aruba with her friends Amy, Jen, and Christin. Maureen loved collecting sea glass while walking Third Beach, going to Fenway Park, and crafting.

Maureen was born April 15, 1975, in Newport, RI. She lived with her family in Clearwater, Florida during her middle school years. Eventually, the Martin family returned to Aquidneck Island where she graduated from Rogers High School in 1993.

Moe worked in the Newport Public School system as the secretary to the principals at Pell Elementary (formerly Sullivan) and Rogers High. Principal Jeff Goss, the secretaries, and staff at Rogers and Pell, were her biggest cheerleaders. On December 31, 2016, one year after Maureen’s diagnosis, friend and co-worker Tricia Lentz was quoted in an article about Maureen’s fight with AML. She was quoted in the Newport Daily News on December 31, 2016 saying, “Isn’t she awesome? She is such a positive person. I consider her a miracle.”

Maureen is survived by her daughter, Katherine “Katie” E. Martin, her parents Michael W. Martin Sr. and Katherine “Kathy” A. (Dugan) Martin, as well as her brother Michael “Mikey” W. Martin Jr. and his wife Mariana (Viana) and their daughter, Maureen’s niece, Bella Rose.

She was also survived by her Grandmother, Roberta D. (Henry) Dugan as well as many aunts and uncles from the Martin and Dugan families.

She was preceded in death by her Great Grandmother “Grandma Cookie” E. Beverlee O’Connell (Dan), Grandparents Francis X. Martin Sr., Nan (O’Connell) Martin, J. Peter Dugan Sr., and her aunt Maureen Dugan.

Maureen’s 45 years were well lived. Her strength and positivity during her fight with AML will be remembered. Her love for her daughter Katie, parents Mike and Kathy, brother Mikey and sister-in-law Mariana and sweet Bella Rose will be cherished. Her loyalty to her friends and her commitment to the Newport Public Schools will be recollected with fondness. Many have been blessed to know and love her.

A Celebration of Maureen’s Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Maureen’s memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 2346 Post Rd. #202, Warwick, RI 02886. Please consider being a Bone Marrow Donor. Maureen herself said, “By donating, you can save someone’s life. My life is wonderful because someone donated.”

Maureen, our lives are wonderful because of you.

Donations in Maureen’s memory may be made to the: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 2346 Post Rd. #202, Warwick, RI 02886.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home