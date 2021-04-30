Joseph Affonso peacefully passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Newport Hospital with his daughter by his side.

Joe was born January 24, 1935 in Fall River MA., The son of the late Joseph and Anna (Ferreira) Affonso. He was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline C. Affonso, Brother Antone Alfonso, Sister Mary Leatherwood and sons James D, Jeffery A. and Joseph Affonso

Joe is survived by his Son John F. Affonso and his wife Karen of Tiverton, His Daughter Jacqueline A. Affonso, his caregiver Roger both of Middletown and his daughter in-law Sandra Affonso of Middletown, his brother John Alfonso and his wife Carol of Westminster CA.

He leaves behind his 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Joe lived in Portsmouth RI, through most of his naval career retiring with the rank of BTCM. In his younger years he loved fishing and hunting with his boys. Joe could always be found tinkering around his land and was known for the guy who could fix anything. He loved having his many friends over to his land in Portsmouth for their weekend Camp-O-Rama.

Our family would like to thank the entire staff at Newport Hospital 4th floor for the care that they provided.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be scheduled for a later date.

Donations may be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105