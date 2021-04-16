Frances V. (Bottiglieri) Lombardi, 89, of Middletown passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the Grand Island Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Henry F. Lombardi, Sr.

Born in Bristol, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Frances (Cicero) Bottiglieri.

She is survived by her two sons Henry F. (Rick) Lombardi, Jr. and his wife C Lyn and Paul A. Lombardi all of Middletown, RI. He also leaves three beloved grandchildren, C Patrick Lombardi, C Tara Lombardi and Sara Lombardi all of Middletown.

There was nothing she loved more than visits and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a great Italian cook and there was always dish going out the door for her neighbors. She really enjoyed late night lively poker games with her sister in laws. She also was an avid bowler at the Aquidneck Lanes.

Fran along with Hank were the resident managers at Northgate Apartments for 7 years. She was also very active in local real estate for over 30 year working with Capitol Reality and Kuykendall Realty. She also worked at Newport Grand/ Jai Alai for 30 years as a cashier.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:00 am.

Please remember masks and social distancing are mandatory.

Burial will take place in St. Columba Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Potter League or Visiting Nurses of Newport County

