It is with loving memories that we honor Doris Ruth Jones (Dottie to her friends) of Portsmouth, RI., who was taken to Heaven, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the age of 90.

Dottie was known as a “hot ticket” in our community, always full of smiles, love, generosity and spunk. She was a hard worker. One of her favorite jobs was working at Jai Alai, where she put smiles on many faces, for many years.

Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Everett C. (Doc) Jones, her son Jeffery Jones and three sisters.

Dottie was a busy Mama, with eight children; Everett, Mark, Kenneth, Jeffrey, Dorette, Lorna, Arthur and Hazel, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. She will be in our hearts forever.

Funeral services will be private.