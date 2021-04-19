Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Sponsored Job Opportunities
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk will host a job fair reception on April 21
Job Opportunities Available In Newport County
- 22 Bowen’s – Now Hiring Dishwashers & Line/Prep Cooks! 22 Bowen’s & The M…
- 41 North – Part Time ADP Payroll Processor (Apply within), Pastry Chef | Forty1 North | Now Hiring
- 50 Washington Square – Front Desk Relief Staff
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate (RIS)
- AAA Northeast – Sales and Service Representative
- Aerotek – Office Admin
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- All About Home Care – Homemaker and Companion
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Applebee’s – Carside To-Go Specialist at Applebee’s
- Aquidneck Mooring Company – Mooring company Boat Deckhand / Boat Operator
- BankNewport – Loan Operations Manager
- Bar Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO ***SIGN ON BONUS***
- Binge BBQ – Server
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Produce Clerk Job
- Blackstone Caterers – Servers
- BMW of Newport –Parts Specialist
- Bouchard Inn – Housekeeping at Bouchard Inn
- Bright Ideas Preschool – Full and Part-Time Staff
- Bristol County Sealing Company – Food & Beverage Intern
- Broden Millworks – Inside Sales – Building Materials
- Camps Kenwood – Summer Camp Lifeguard – NH
- Carl’s Collision Center – Automotive Detailer
- Chilis – Host – Middletown Chili’s
- Christmas Tree Shops – Retail Cashier
- Citizens – Consumer Lending Sales Advisor
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Sushi Chefs, Receivers, Servers, Shuckers. Apply in person
- Clean Ocean Access – Program Coordinator
- Club Wyndham – Guest Services Associates, Maintenance, Housekeeping, Common Areas Housekeeping, and Pool Attendants
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Assistant Manager
- Community Solar Advisors – Territory Sales Representative
- COVID Immunizations – COVID-19 Vaccinators & Clinic Support Staff
- CW Resources – Receiver
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- EBCAP – Teacher Assistants, NFCOZ (EBCAP0662)
- Embrace Home Loans – Database Developer
- Empire Tea & Coffee – Coffee Shop Manager
- Fairstead – On-site Property Receptionist
- Family Dollar – ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
- FatFace – Retail Sales Associate
- Forest Trail Hotel – Housemen -Housekeeping
- Freaky Burrito – Counter Help/Cashier
- Gas Lamp Grille – Food Runners & Host/Hostesses
- Genesis – Activity Assistant (Part Time)
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Grasshopper Landscaping – skilled and unskilled workers in Newport (Apply within)
- Gurney’s Newport – Sous Chef
- GVI – Buyer – 1872
- Harborside Inn – Evening Front Desk Associate
- Harts Roofing & Construction – Construction Worker
- Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Heatherwood Rehab – Receptionist
- Hotel Viking – Banquet Bartender, Banquet Chef
- Ida’s Restaurant – hiring waitstaff, bartenders, bussers, runners, line cooks and dishwasher! Part-time and full-time available. Apply within
- INDUS Technology – Database Developer
- Innovative Health – Nurse Practitioner
- Inspira Marketing – Off Premise Sales Representative – Newport, RI
- Ivy Lodge – Housekeeper/Laundry
- J2 Construct – Working Foreman/Super
- JFA Security – Security Officer Pool & Beach 1st shift
- JP Morgan – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
- KVH Industries – Marketing Manager _Leisure Marine
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Quality Assurance Testing Coordinator-ENTRY LEVEL
- Law Office of Robert Coulter – Office Assistant
- Leidos – Engineering Technician I
- Lifespan – Student Nurse Intern PD
- Longwood Venues – Dishwasher
- Luxottica – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
- Magellan Health – Military Family Life Counselor
- Mamma Luisa Restaurant – SERVER-Mamma Luisa Restaurant
- McCurdy Yacht Charters – Captain
- Middletown High School – Assistant Coach- High School Boys Lacrosse
- Middletown Public Schools – STEMKAMP Lab Assistant – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- MLK Center – Preschool Assistant Teacher
- Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
- Monro Auto Service – Automotive Technical Service Manager
- Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Night Auditor
- Navy Exchange Service Command – WAREHOUSE WORKER
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites –Summer Work Program – College
- Newport Blues Cafe – Bartender
- Newport Chiropractic Center – Entry Level Receptionist
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Middletown Pre K – 8 ESY Teacher Assistant
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Graphic Designer
- Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
- Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood Market, Full Time Job at Busy Newport Seafood Market
- Newport Restaurant Group now hiring for 400 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Crew
- Newport Vineyards – Brewery server/bartender/host, Catering bartender/server, catering/banquet captain, tasting room bartender/server, line cook/prep cook, maintenance worker/housekeeper
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Servers
- Nomi Park AM Server
- OceanCliff I & II – Housekeepers (Fridays only) $20 hour
- Old Navy – Specialist, Product Operations
- OLH Technical Services – Secretary/Administrative Assistant -1857
- Origin Travel Nurses – LPN, LTC – SNF – Travel
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Picerne Real Estate Group – Custodial Technician
- Picnic bakery & cafe – Barista/Cashier/Customer Service
- Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
- Point Wine & Spirits- Sales Associate
- Premium Retail Services – Merchandiser (part-time)
- Prime Communications – Business Solutions Executive
- Rent Sons – East Bay Community Manager
- Rhody Surf – Beach Manager, Surf Instructor
- RITBA – Seasonal Landscape Employee
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
- Saccucci Honda – Office/Title Clerk
- Saladworks – Crew Members and Prep Specialist (Day Shifts)
- Salve Regina University – Payroll Manager – Salve Regina University
- Santander Bank – Full Time Teller Float, Newport, RI
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Serco North America – UUV Engineering Technician
- Shaner Hotel Group – Dock Attendants Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Sherwin Williams – Sales Associate
- Shining Star Preschool – Preschool Teacher Aide
- Sightsailing Of Newport – Retail Ticket Sails & Reservations Specialist
- Sittercity – Full-time Nanny for 1 Child
- Speedway – Store Crew
- Spouting Rock Beach Association – Housekeeping and Laundry
- St. Clare Newport – Server/Dietary Aide
- St. George’s School – Groundskeeper/Ice Center Maintenance
- St. Michaels Country Day School – Grades 3 & 4 (2 openings)
- State of Rhode Island – DEPUTY CHIEF OF MARINE FISHERIES (DEM)
- Stop & Shop – Pharmacy Intern
- Symtech Corporation – Administrative Project Lead
- The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate (Seasonal/Part-time)
- The Coggeshall Club – Part Time Afternoon Assistant Teacher
- The Home Depot – Store Associate
- The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR – THE MOORING
- The Navy Exchange – Retail Sales Associate Package Store
- The Newport Experience – Front Desk Agent
- The Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/cook wanted. Call 401 847-2674 or email ninalynettehome@gmail.com
- The Vanderbilt – (Seasonal) Bartender
- The Wayfinder – Food & Beverage Intern
- The Wendy’s Company – Crew Member
- TherapyTravelers – School Psychologist (2021-2022 School Year)
- Town of Middletown – Part Time Prevention Coordinator – Gaudet School
- Transition Management – Hotel Director of Engineering
- Trusted Health – Long Term Acute Care Unit – Registered Nurse
- UG Nasons – HVAC INSTALLERS AND TECHNICIANS
- UHG Worldwide – Real Estate Agent- Coaching, Systems, Training
- US Department Of The Navy – PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPECIALIST
- Vacation Newport – Guest Service Manager
- Vetco Clinics – Veterinarian – Relief, Preventive Medicine.
- Village House Nursing and Rehab – Registered Nurse (RN)
- VocoVision – Virtual Speech-Language Pathologist Work from Home
- Weichert – Real Estate Agent
- West Marine – Stock Associate
- Winston Retail – Merchandise Coordinator for Walmart
- Yours Truly Media – Experienced Freelance Wedding Videographer (1st & 2nd Shoote…
- Zeiders Enterprises – EFMP Case Liaison
- Unknown – Carpenter helper
- Unknown – Dishwasher/Prep – Full or part time- Days
- Unknown – Breakfast /Lunch Cook DAYS ,YEAR ROUND
- Unknown – Restaurant GM
- Unknown – Deckhand