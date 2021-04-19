Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Sponsored Job Opportunities

Job Opportunities Available In Newport County

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Now Hiring Dishwashers & Line/Prep Cooks! 22 Bowen’s & The M…
  2. 41 North – Part Time ADP Payroll Processor (Apply within), Pastry Chef | Forty1 North | Now Hiring
  3. 50 Washington Square – Front Desk Relief Staff
  4. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate (RIS)
  5. AAA Northeast – Sales and Service Representative
  6. Aerotek – Office Admin
  7. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  8. All About Home Care – Homemaker and Companion
  9. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  10. Applebee’s – Carside To-Go Specialist at Applebee’s
  11. Aquidneck Mooring Company – Mooring company Boat Deckhand / Boat Operator
  12. BankNewport – Loan Operations Manager
  13. Bar Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO ***SIGN ON BONUS*** 
  14. Binge BBQ – Server
  15. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Produce Clerk Job
  16. Blackstone Caterers – Servers
  17. BMW of Newport –Parts Specialist
  18. Bouchard Inn – Housekeeping at Bouchard Inn 
  19. Bright Ideas Preschool – Full and Part-Time Staff
  20. Bristol County Sealing Company – Food & Beverage Intern
  21. Broden Millworks – Inside Sales – Building Materials
  22. Camps Kenwood – Summer Camp Lifeguard – NH
  23. Carl’s Collision Center – Automotive Detailer
  24. Chilis – Host – Middletown Chili’s
  25. Christmas Tree Shops – Retail Cashier
  26. Citizens – Consumer Lending Sales Advisor
  27. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Sushi Chefs, Receivers, Servers, Shuckers. Apply in person
  28. Clean Ocean Access – Program Coordinator
  29. Club Wyndham – Guest Services Associates, Maintenance, Housekeeping, Common Areas Housekeeping, and Pool Attendants
  30. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Assistant Manager
  31. Community Solar Advisors – Territory Sales Representative
  32. COVID Immunizations – COVID-19 Vaccinators & Clinic Support Staff
  33. CW Resources – Receiver
  34. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
  35. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  36. EBCAP – Teacher Assistants, NFCOZ (EBCAP0662)
  37. Embrace Home Loans – Database Developer
  38. Empire Tea & Coffee – Coffee Shop Manager
  39. Fairstead – On-site Property Receptionist
  40. Family Dollar – ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
  41. FatFace – Retail Sales Associate
  42. Forest Trail Hotel – Housemen -Housekeeping
  43. Freaky Burrito – Counter Help/Cashier
  44. Gas Lamp Grille – Food Runners & Host/Hostesses
  45. Genesis – Activity Assistant (Part Time)
  46. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  47. Grasshopper Landscaping – skilled and unskilled workers in Newport (Apply within)
  48. Gurney’s Newport – Sous Chef 
  49. GVI – Buyer – 1872
  50. Harborside Inn – Evening Front Desk Associate
  51. Harts Roofing & Construction – Construction Worker
  52. Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  53. Heatherwood Rehab – Receptionist
  54. Hotel Viking – Banquet Bartender, Banquet Chef
  55. Ida’s Restaurant –  hiring waitstaff, bartenders, bussers, runners, line cooks and dishwasher! Part-time and full-time available. Apply within
  56. INDUS Technology – Database Developer
  57. Innovative Health – Nurse Practitioner
  58. Inspira Marketing – Off Premise Sales Representative – Newport, RI
  59. Ivy Lodge – Housekeeper/Laundry
  60. J2 Construct – Working Foreman/Super
  61. JFA Security – Security Officer Pool & Beach 1st shift
  62. JP Morgan – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
  63. KVH Industries – Marketing Manager _Leisure Marine
  64. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Quality Assurance Testing Coordinator-ENTRY LEVEL
  65. Law Office of Robert Coulter – Office Assistant
  66. Leidos – Engineering Technician I
  67. Lifespan – Student Nurse Intern PD
  68. Longwood Venues – Dishwasher 
  69. Luxottica – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
  70. Magellan Health – Military Family Life Counselor
  71. Mamma Luisa Restaurant – SERVER-Mamma Luisa Restaurant 
  72. McCurdy Yacht Charters – Captain
  73. Middletown High School – Assistant Coach- High School Boys Lacrosse 
  74. Middletown Public Schools – STEMKAMP Lab Assistant – ANTICIPATED OPENING
  75. MLK Center – Preschool Assistant Teacher
  76. Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
  77. Monro Auto Service – Automotive Technical Service Manager
  78. Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Night Auditor
  79. Navy Exchange Service Command – WAREHOUSE WORKER
  80. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites –Summer Work Program – College
  81. Newport Blues Cafe – Bartender
  82. Newport Chiropractic Center – Entry Level Receptionist
  83. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Middletown Pre K – 8 ESY Teacher Assistant
  84. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Graphic Designer
  85. Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
  86. Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood Market, Full Time Job at Busy Newport Seafood Market
  87. Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4, Host/Bus person/Food Runner (Guest Service Support Specialis…, Gym and Pool Attendant
  88. Newport Restaurant Group now hiring for 400 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions
  89. Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Crew
  90. Newport Vineyards – Brewery server/bartender/host, Catering bartender/server, catering/banquet captain, tasting room bartender/server, line cook/prep cook, maintenance worker/housekeeper
  91. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Servers
  92. Nomi Park AM Server
  93. OceanCliff I & II – Housekeepers (Fridays only) $20 hour
  94. Old Navy – Specialist, Product Operations
  95. OLH Technical Services – Secretary/Administrative Assistant -1857
  96. Origin Travel Nurses – LPN, LTC – SNF – Travel
  97. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  98. Picerne Real Estate Group – Custodial Technician
  99. Picnic bakery & cafe – Barista/Cashier/Customer Service
  100. Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
  101. Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
  102. Point Wine & Spirits- Sales Associate
  103. Premium Retail Services – Merchandiser (part-time)
  104. Prime Communications – Business Solutions Executive
  105. Rent Sons – East Bay Community Manager
  106. Rhody Surf – Beach Manager, Surf Instructor
  107. RITBA – Seasonal Landscape Employee
  108. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
  109. Saccucci Honda – Office/Title Clerk
  110. Saladworks – Crew Members and Prep Specialist (Day Shifts)
  111. Salve Regina University – Payroll Manager – Salve Regina University
  112. Santander Bank – Full Time Teller Float, Newport, RI
  113. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  114. Serco North America – UUV Engineering Technician
  115. Shaner Hotel Group – Dock Attendants Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  116. Sherwin Williams – Sales Associate
  117. Shining Star Preschool – Preschool Teacher Aide
  118. Sightsailing Of Newport – Retail Ticket Sails & Reservations Specialist
  119. Sittercity – Full-time Nanny for 1 Child
  120. Speedway – Store Crew
  121. Spouting Rock Beach Association – Housekeeping and Laundry
  122. St. Clare Newport – Server/Dietary Aide
  123. St. George’s School – Groundskeeper/Ice Center Maintenance
  124. St. Michaels Country Day School – Grades 3 & 4 (2 openings)
  125. State of Rhode Island – DEPUTY CHIEF OF MARINE FISHERIES (DEM)
  126. Stop & Shop – Pharmacy Intern
  127. Symtech Corporation – Administrative Project Lead
  128. The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate (Seasonal/Part-time)
  129. The Chanler at Cliff Walk will host a job fair reception on April 21
  130. The Coggeshall Club – Part Time Afternoon Assistant Teacher
  131. The Home Depot – Store Associate
  132. The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR – THE MOORING 
  133. The Navy Exchange – Retail Sales Associate Package Store
  134. The Newport Experience – Front Desk Agent
  135. The Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/cook wanted. Call 401 847-2674 or email ninalynettehome@gmail.com
  136. The Vanderbilt – (Seasonal) Bartender
  137. The Wayfinder – Food & Beverage Intern
  138. The Wendy’s Company – Crew Member
  139. TherapyTravelers – School Psychologist (2021-2022 School Year)
  140. Town of Middletown – Part Time Prevention Coordinator – Gaudet School
  141. Transition Management – Hotel Director of Engineering
  142. Trusted Health – Long Term Acute Care Unit – Registered Nurse
  143. UG Nasons – HVAC INSTALLERS AND TECHNICIANS 
  144. UHG Worldwide – Real Estate Agent- Coaching, Systems, Training
  145. US Department Of The Navy – PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPECIALIST
  146. Vacation Newport – Guest Service Manager
  147. Vetco Clinics – Veterinarian – Relief, Preventive Medicine.
  148. Village House Nursing and Rehab – Registered Nurse (RN)
  149. VocoVision – Virtual Speech-Language Pathologist Work from Home
  150. Weichert – Real Estate Agent
  151. West Marine – Stock Associate
  152. Winston Retail – Merchandise Coordinator for Walmart
  153. Yours Truly Media – Experienced Freelance Wedding Videographer (1st & 2nd Shoote…
  154. Zeiders Enterprises – EFMP Case Liaison
  155. Unknown – Carpenter helper 
  156. Unknown – Dishwasher/Prep – Full or part time- Days 
  157. Unknown – Breakfast /Lunch Cook DAYS ,YEAR ROUND 
  158. Unknown – Restaurant GM 
  159. Unknown – Deckhand 

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.