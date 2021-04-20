Travel + Leisure tidat announced its annual It List of the best new hotels of the year, spotlighting the 73 most remarkable new and newly redone properties around the globe.
The 2021 It List celebrates 73 of the most impressive openings of the past year, including 30 hotels in the United States.
Locally, in New England, the list includes six hotels – Edgartown Inn (Martha’s Vineyard, MA), Harbor View Hotel (Martha’s Vineyard, MA), Life House Nantucket (Nantucket, MA) Mayflower Inn & Spa (Washington, CT), Miraval Berkshires (Lenox, MA), and The Newbury Boston.
Selected by the editors of Travel + Leisure, the hotels on this 16th annual list provide experiences that are sure to inspire wanderlust, offering travelers more reasons to make plans to get up and go. The 2021 It List is featured in the May issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands now, and at www.travelandleisure.com/it-list.
Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure, said in a statement, “It’s an honor to recognize each of these standout new properties that offer travelers so much to look forward to. In a year when hotels were challenged to rethink their approach to just about everything, the industry forged ahead. Our list of properties spans the globe, showcasing resilience, determination and hope for the future. The 2021 It List is a reminder of so many of the joys of travel, and this latest crop of openings is as exciting as any we’ve seen in the 16 years of creating the It List.”
The hotels are located in 29 countries across six continents and a represent a variety of styles from safari lodges and luxury beach resorts to chic city escapes, wellness retreats and getaways that offer easy access to nature. The It List includes 30 properties in the United States, including six in California and five across New York state, as well as in destinations such as Denver, Des Moines, Chicago, Boston, Scottsdale, Austin, New Orleans, Charleston, Palm Beach and more.
The Travel + Leisure 2021 It List of best new hotels, listed in alphabetical order by region, are as follows:
Africa and the Middle East
Angama Safari Camp, Kenya
Arthaus Beirut
Habitas Namibia
Jack’s Camp, Botswana
Kruger Shalati, Kruger National Park, South Africa
St. Regis Cairo
Singita Sabora Tented Camp, Tanzania
Xigera Safari Lodge, Okavango Delta, Botswana
Asia
Ace Hotel Kyoto, Japan
Capella Bangkok
Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Hokkaido, Japan
Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto, Japan
The Johri at Lal Haveli, Jaipur, India
The Leela Palace Jaipur, India
One&Only Desaru Coast, Desaru, Malaysia
The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon
Zannier Hotels Bai San Hô, Vietnam
Australia
Crown Sydney
Caribbean
Caerula Mar Club, Bahamas
Eclipse at Half Moon, Jamaica
Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf, St. Bart’s
Rosewood Little Dix Bay, British Virgin Islands
Central and South America
Cielo Lodge, Costa Rica
Six Senses Botanique, Brazil
Europe
Four Seasons Hotel Madrid
Galleria Vik, Milan
Grand Universe Lucca, Italy
La Réserve Eden au Lac, Zurich
Les Sources de Cheverny, Loire Valley, France
Loire Valley Lodges, Esvres-sur-Indre, France
Maslina Resort, Stari Grad, Croatia
The Mayfair Townhouse, London
Paragon 700 Boutique Hotel & Spa, Puglia, Italy
The Pig – at Harlyn Bay, England
Villa Copenhagen, Denmark
North America
Adero Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, Arizona
Camp Sarika by Amangiri, Utah
Cara Hotel, Los Angeles
The Chloe, New Orleans
Círculo Mexicano, Mexico City
Columns, New Orleans
Commodore Perry Estate, Austin, Texas
Edgartown Inn, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts
Emeline, Charleston, South Carolina
Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, Mexico
Harbor View Hotel, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts
Hew & Draw, Newfoundland, Canada
Hotel Kansas City, Missouri
Hotel Magdalena, Austin, Texas
Hotel Sin Nombre, Oaxaca, Mexico
Hotel Ynez, Solvang, California
Lake House on Canandaigua, New York
Life House Lower Highlands, Denver
Life House Nantucket, Massachusetts
The Maker, Hudson, New York
Mayflower Inn & Spa, Washington, Connecticut
Miraval Berkshires, Lenox, Massachusetts
Montage Healdsburg, California
The Newbury Boston
Nobu Chicago
One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
Palmaïa, The House of Aïa, Riviera Maya, Mexico
Paradero Todos Santos, Baja Sur, Mexico
Riggs Washington DC
The Rockaway Hotel, New York City
The Roundtree, Amagansett, New York
Stables Inn, Paso Robles, California
Surety Hotel, Des Moines
Urban Cowboy Catskills, New York
White Elephant Palm Beach, Florida
White Water Cambria, California
Wylder Hotel Hope Valley, California
Wander the Resort, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada
Beginning in early 2020, Travel + Leisure editors researched hundreds of new properties across the globe. Travel + Leisure sent contributors and editors to visit the top selections resulting in the 2021 It List. To learn more about why each property is named to the Travel + Leisure 2021 It List, visit www.travelandleisure.com/it-list.