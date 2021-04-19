Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 125 Kenyon Farm Road in Narragansett for $4,100,000.

Dan & Nicole Harding, Sales Associates of Lila Delman Compass’ Narragansett Office, represented the seller, according to Lila Delman Compass.

According to data maintained by the RI Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale year-to-date in Narragansett.







“It was such an honor to work with the Kenyon family who entrusted me with their special property that’s been in their family for well over a century! It was a true art to find the perfect match for such a unique property”, said Dan Harding in a statement. “Selling extraordinary, waterfront properties in the town that I love and have been residing in for over 30 years, is one of the things I enjoy most about my profession.”



Kenyon Farm is a sprawling waterfront estate with 2,000 feet of shoreline. This property presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own 66 acres of well-preserved land on Point Judith Pond. Comprised of 6 waterfront cottages, and 3 docks with ocean access, this Narragansett compound is a rare offering. Enveloped in complete privacy yet minutes to Narragansett’s scenic beaches, shops & restaurants, this property is an ideal retreat.