Typically, it’s not a Rhode Islander trait to drive a long way for much of anything. However, when it comes to Napatree Point, hikers prove that they’ll “take a hike,” to take a hike. At least that’s what the “State of the Napatree Point Report,” for 2020 seems to suggest; stating that 2020 was the second busiest year for visitor activity in the last six years.

The picturesque ecosystem that contains beaches, dunes, a salt marsh and tidal ponds is a hiker’s dream and just happens to be the most southwesterly point in the Ocean State. It doesn’t hurt that it’s one of the first landing points for migratory birds, or that an old barge was found offshore recently. Not to mention, people have been looking for activities that can be done with social distance in mind. Leashed dogs are only allowed from Labor Day until May 1, so if you want to take Fido, make sure you get there soon. The Watch Hill Conservancy manages the area, you can view the full list of rules and regulations on this page of their website. https://thewatchhillconservancy.org/napatree/visiting-napatree/

If you’ve got work to do in the yard this weekend, stop by a local favorite, Clark Farms in Matunuck, at 2984 Commodore Perry Hwy (Route 1). The staff here is friendly and informative, and if they don’t have an answer, they’ll ask one of the other members until someone can tell you what you need to know. I stopped in the other day for the URI grass seed blend, they were out, but I ended up buying a tomato and a sunflower plant after asking directions about caring for both. They also have family-fun programs, a petting zoo, and it’s no wonder they’ve been written up in Yankee Magazine. If you have gardening needs or advice, this is the place to go, especially since your money stays at home with a local retailer. You can call (401) 783-1331 or check out their website at: https://clarkfarms.com/

And after you’ve worked up an appetite, the perfect place to go for a meal is Champlin’s Seafood in Galilee now that it’s re-opened for the season. I stopped in this week and found an easy place to park, although I can’t say that will be the case on weekends. However, if you’re hungry, this is the place to eat. The Haddock Fish & Chips was more than I could handle, and I’m no small fry. It was a pleasant surprise to find both fish and chips were done perfectly, not a hint of grease at all. The haddock was covered in a light batter that coated the fish but stood up to application of tartar sauce with a knife. While I had to cut eating the fries short because there was so much fish, it wasn’t because there was anything wrong with the chips; on the contrary, they were equally as perfect, crisp on the outside and baked potato consistency on the inside. The only suggestion I would make is, possibly up the percentage of relish in the tartar sauce, mine seemed to be mostly mayo. Other than that, it was a great meal, and I probably didn’t need dinner that night. You can find Champlin’s at: 256 Great Island Rd., Narragansett, (401) 783-3152; and on the web at: http://champlins.com/