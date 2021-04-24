This weekend looks like a mixed bag when it comes to weather, but that doesn’t mean everything has to remain indoors, not by a long stretch.

Saturday between 9 am-1 pm at the Lazy K Ranch in West Kingston, the South County Winter Farmer’s Market is having a Food Trucks and Tulips event at their location, 71 Beaver River Rd. Oh, and did I mention, it just happens to be an alpaca farm? Come check out the farm fresh goods, the good eats, and spend your money with the local merchants and farmers; and make sure you bring the kids! You can call (401) 363-5396 for more info or check out their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/scwintermarket

Saturday will also be a great day to take a hike, and there aren’t many more scenic places than Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge at 1040 Matunuck Schoolhouse Rd. in S. Kingstown. The varied trails offer a mix of easy and more difficult terrains, wetlands and coastal vistas, and chances to see a multitude of bird species and nature in all her splendor as she starts to come alive in spring. Check out their website, they do ask that you maintain certain rules because of the continuing COVID pandemic, but they still offer educational programs and activities. Go enjoy a day in the sun by the sea. You can learn more by clicking on their link: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/trustom_pond/

And if we do get washed out on Sunday but you still want to get out and take a drive, I found a place that can transport you back in time. This week, while traveling through the northern part of the state, I stopped at an old favorite, the A&W Root Beer at 460 Putnam Pike in Greenville. They’ve spruced it up some since my high school days, but some of the old stuff is still there. Like the “If the service is swell, ring the bell!”

The service was outstanding, I was barely finished checking in on Facebook from my phone and the young girl working the lot was at my car with a menu. The food came quickly, and the fries are easily the best fast-food offering I’ve had in a long time; and the coffee shake wasn’t just coffee milk, someone put some work into it. I was impressed. I went with the basic cheeseburger combo since I’ve gained a little weight lately, but the burger was very good too, not the average fast-food patty.

Overall, I was extremely impressed. I would highly recommend a ride to Apple Valley, or more accurately, back in time to “American Graffiti.” Stopping there reminded me of a simpler time. And who wouldn’t mind that right now? They are open Sunday from 11 am-8 pm but only take cash; however, there is an ATM on the premises. From the short interaction I had with the young girl running that parking lot, and what I observed, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s running the world someday soon, she was that impressive! You can also find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smithfieldaw or give them a call at (401) 949-9892.