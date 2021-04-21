Thursday has become the day for local and statewide updates on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.

At 1 pm, Governor McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Look for the update live on Governor McKee’s Facebook Page – www.facebook.com/GovDanMckee

At 4:30 pm, Newport City Council will convent virtually to receive a COVID-19 crisis update from Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson.

Watch the meeting live on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95878452956.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported on Wednesday an additional 296 new positive COVID-19 cases (total now 145,647), 4 new fatalities (total now 2,658), and 153 hospitalizations. 490,765 first doses of the vaccine have been administered and 336,913 people are now fully vaccinated, according to data provided by the Rhode Island Department of Health.