The City of Newport today announced that it is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 21st for members of the City’s BIPOC community.

BIPOC is an acronym that stands for Black, Indigenous, and People Of Color.

The city says that the one-day event is being held as part of a statewide effort by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccine doses to high-density urban neighborhoods.

Working in partnership with community stakeholders including Conexion Latina Newport, the Newport Health Equity Zone (HEZ), the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) and the RIDOH, the clinic aims to vaccinate as many as 900 Newport residents, with a particular focus for those in the Black, Indigenous, LantinX and People of Color community.

Vaccines will be administered throughout the day at the Gateway Visitor’s Center. And while pre-registration is required, photo ID is not. Free transportation is also being offered through RIPTA, which operates an exterior passenger hub at the visitor’s center.

“We were happy to work with Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano and City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr.,” said RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian in a statement. “We know that the City, like our State, is committed to getting as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Avedisian noted that last week, Gov. McKee announced that RIPTA is offering free transportation to people traveling to vaccination sites located on existing RIPTA routes, as well as RIde program paratransit passengers.

All those interested in receiving the vaccine should visit www.CityofNewport.com/Vaccinate or dial (401) 846-7426 ext. 1. For more information on accessing free public transit, passengers are asked to visit RIPTA.com/COVID-19, email CustomerService@RIPTA.com, or call (401) 781-9400.

Once a vaccination interest form is complete, users will receive an email link to register for Wednesday’s clinic for those who have indicated that they can register themselves online. Those needing assistance in registering will be contacted by one of the City’s community volunteers.