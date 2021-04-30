The 295-foot United States Coast Guard Barque Eagle, the flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard, is returning to Newport this summer.

The Eagle serves as a training vessel for cadets at the Coast Guard Academy and candidates from the Officer Candidate School. The Eagle is the only active-duty sailing vessel in America’s military, and one of only two commissioned sailing vessels, along with the USS Constitution.

The 295-foot Barque Eagle is the flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“We are extremely excited to be getting back underway for a full summer training season and look forward to the opportunity to sail abroad and engage with our international partners,” said Captain Michael Turdo in a statement posted on Barque Eagle’s Facebook Page.

According to the schedule released, the Eagle will arrive in Newport on Friday, July 30 and will depart on Monday, August 2.

In past visits to Newport, the Eagle has been open for public tours. According to the Eagle’s website, scheduled tour times are released to local media before each port call.

2021 Schedule