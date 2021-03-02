This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Marie E. (McLaughlin) Mazzulla, 77, of Fall River, Massachusetts, passed away on February 23, 2021 in Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River, MA. She was the wife of Frank Mazzulla.

Born in Darby, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edmond J. and Marie W. (Carey) McLaughlin.

Marie loved to spend her summers in her earlier years at the New Jersey shore with her family. Marie had many happy memories of her and Frank during their motorcycle and camping trips. Much time was spent traveling to New England, New York, Virginia, and Canada with The Gold Wing Riders Association of Barrington, RI (Chapter C). Camping at Disney World was a favorite vacation spot. Marie and Frank also enjoyed Ball Room Dancing and sharing their joy of Jazz music and dancing. Marie also enjoyed needle pointing, cross stitch, and had a love for animals.

Marie worked in various jewelry stores in Newport and also worked at The Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, RI. She also conducted volunteer work.

Besides her husband Frank, she leaves her children Maria T. Destremps of Fall River, MA, Stephen E. Wuest and his wife Rebecca of Owensboro, KY, Jacqueline A. Marocco and her husband Michael Marocco Jr. of Tiverton, RI, and Donna M. McDougal and her husband Jeffry of Wareham, MA.

Marie was the grandmother of Valerie Wuest, Joshua Wuest, Sasha Marie Wuest, Jeffry McDougal Jr., and Jonathan McDougal. She is also survived by six great grand-children.

She was the mother-in-law of the late Gerald E. Destremps of Tiverton, RI.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Due to Covid-19, restrictions are in place and attendance is limited to 15 people at a time. Wait times during calling hours may be longer than usual. Face masks and personnel distancing will be required.

Her funeral service will be private, but will be livestreamed and may be viewed at http://link.memorial/Mazzulla.

Her burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to The Wounded Warrior Program and the SPCA.