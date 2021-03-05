Joseph A. O’Hanley

1939 – 2021

Joseph A. O’Hanley, 81, of Old Fort Road, Newport, RI died Wednesday March 3, 2021 at Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport. He was the husband of the late Anita S. (Leary) O’Hanley, and father of the late Joseph P. O’Hanley.

Born in Newport, he was predeceased by his parents Roderick B. O’Hanley and Agatha M. (O’Neil) O’Hanley. He was a 1956 graduate of De La Salle Academy. Joseph then entered the US Air Force. Following his military service, he was employed by AT&T/ Verizon in Boston, Mass until retiring in 1996. After retirement, he returned to Newport working part-time at the Newport Yachting Center.

Joseph is survived by his children: daughter Stephanie A. O’Hanley of Newport, sons Jerome A. O’Hanley of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sean A. O’Hanley and wife Stacey (Jemo) O’Hanley, of Rockland, Mass. He is also is survived by his sister Mary A. (O’Hanley) Clark and her husband William, his brother Roderick B. O’Hanley and his life partner Richard Crisson.

Joe was a member of the Rockland Eagles, Ancient Order of Hibernians, The Elks and Hazards Beach. He was a longtime communicant and collector at St. Augustin’s Church. Throughout his life Joe had an ardent love of jazz music and his favorite football team the N.Y. Giants.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday March 8 at 10:00 am at St. Augustin’s Church, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown. A special thanks to VNS Hospice Newport and Bristol Counties, the Village House staff and Blenheim-Newport.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home