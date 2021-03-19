The New Shoreham Police Department today opened the 2021 hiring period for seasonal police officers and is launching a new paid internship program for college students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“We’re looking ahead to a great season and are preparing now so we’re ready for the visitors and summer residents who will be here in a few short months,” said Captain Matthew C. Moynihan, Interim Police Chief. “Our year-round police officers will be joined by seasonal officers to provide public safety and enforce the traffic laws on the island, with a particular focus on moped use and impaired driving. Our Community Service Officers will support our department as an additional presence in busy visitor areas, providing information, directions and reminding visitors of our local ordinances. We know people are excited to experience Block Island this summer and our public safety professionals will be ready so that the summer is a safe one for our residents and visitors alike.”

Seasonal police officers will be sworn in as members of the department and must have completed a Rhode Island police academy or an equivalent out-of-state police academy and be current with their certifications. Shifts are available now through Labor Day and applicants will be evaluated on a rolling basis.

The new Community Service Officer (CSO) Internship Program will provide students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement with an immersive educational experience with the New Shoreham Police Department. The department expects to hire 6 Community Service Officers for the summer. The deadline for applying is April 9, 2021.

Details about both job opportunities are posted on the New Shoreham Police Department website at www.new-shoreham.com/displaydept.cfm?id=21.