New Impressions, a print show, opens at the Jamestown Arts Center on March 26 with both an on-site exhibition and an online gallery of the artists’ work at the JAC’s website.

The exhibition features sixteen Rhode Island-based artists exploring printmaking. New Impressions encompasses exciting and diverse ideas both in terms of processes and expressions. Participating artists include Kate Aitchison, Lisa Barsumian, Allison Bianco, Edwige Charlot, Annie DeBethune, Nancy Friese, Joan Hall, Mary Jameson, Peter Marcus, Kelsey Miller, Barbara Pagh, Serena Perrone, Andrew Raftery, Laurie Sloan, Casey Weibust, and Josy Wright.

The exhibition is curated by Michael Dym, a principal of Vallot Auctioneers, a Providence-based auction house of fine art, amongst other things. Michael has been involved with furthering the work of numerous fine art organizations over several decades. He was a founding member and longtime board member of the Print Club of New York, a NYC print collecting club whose publication prints are now in the collection of MoMa as well as other important institutional print collections. Michael, a Jamestown, RI resident, also lends his expertise and insight on the Exhibition Committee at the JAC.

New Impressions includes the work of past and present faculty from RISD, URI and Washington University. It also includes several artists represented by Cade Thompson Project, and numerous independent working Rhode Island printmaking artists.

“I’m really proud to be a part of New Impressions at the JAC. It’s very exciting to see so many new ideas happening in what Rhode Island-based printmaking artists have been exploring, of late,” Michael said in a statement.

“Numerous artworks from the show will be for sale both online and at the JAC…and at very modest prices given the importance and quality of these works,” he noted.

Gallery Hours: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm + Thursday, 11 am – 7 pm and by appointment by calling 401.560.0979.