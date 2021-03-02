The City of Newport has continued its annual tradition in recognizing members of its City workforce, honoring more than 50 employees for their dedicated service to the community and posthumously awarding the 2020 Employee of the Year to late Newport Harbormaster Timothy J. Mills.

Now in its 24th year, the City’s annual Employee Recognition program was conducted differently this year because of the COVID pandemic.

“COVID may have halted our ability to congratulate our team in person, but should not give us reason to forget those who keep our City moving along through the best and challenging times,” said Michael Coury, Director of Human Resources. Fifty-six (56) City employees were recognized earlier this year for their dedicated service to the City, with 14 of these honorees having served the City for thirty or more years.

In addition, and in keeping with tradition, the City also awarded the 2020 Employee of the Year, posthumously, to Timothy J. Mills, Newport Harbormaster who passed away unexpectedly in December 2020. He was among seven other City employees nominated for this prestigious recognition which is now in its 16th year. As one City employee stated, “It is difficult to adequately express the outstanding contributions made by Tim during his years as a Harbormaster and the positive image he has made for the Harbormasters office and the City of Newport.”

Tim received three nominations from his fellow City employees prior to his passing. When the announcement was made to the City’s workforce about Tim being selected as the recipient for this award, the response was overwhelmingly enthusiastic. “The response from our City family is an indicator of Tim’s value to all of us, professionally and personally,” Coury added. “He is greatly missed by all of us and a rare individual who touched the lives of so many locally and aboard. He will never be forgotten.”

During a small gathering at Newport City Hall on Thursday, February 24, 2021, Mayor Napolitano and City Manager, Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr. formally presented the 2020 Employee of the Year Award to Tim’s wife, Anne Mills.