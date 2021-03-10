WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 10 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.

If you are interested in seeing any of these homes or would like additional information, please contact him directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Newport

30 Lee Avenue | $599,000

2 bds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Friday from 2 pm – 4 pm, on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm, and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

30 Lee Avenue, Newport, RI

99 Second Street | $1,100,000.

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

99 Second Street, Newport, RI

Middletown

23 Concord Drive | $450,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

23 Concord Drive, Middletown, RI

55 Elmwood Avenue | $575,000

4 beds, 2 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12:01 pm – 1 pm.

55 Elmwood Avenue, Middletown, RI

312 Corey Lane | $419,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

312 Corey Lane, Middletown, RI

Portsmouth

28 Cornell Drive | $475,000

2 beds, 2 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

28 Cornell Drive, Portsmouth, RI

43 Island Avenue | $363,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

43 Island Avenue, Portsmouth, RI

Jamestown

No open houses scheduled.

Tiverton

106 Forand Lane | $589,000

1 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

106 Forand Lane, Tiverton, RI



191 Stone Church Road | $610,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

191 Stone Church Road, Tiverton, RI

16 Dewey Avenue | $300,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11 am.

16 Dewey Avenue, Tiverton, RI

Little Compton

No open houses scheduled.