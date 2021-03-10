WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 10 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.
If you are interested in seeing any of these homes or would like additional information, please contact him directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Open House In Newport County This Weekend
Newport
30 Lee Avenue | $599,000
2 bds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Friday from 2 pm – 4 pm, on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm, and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
99 Second Street | $1,100,000.
3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
Middletown
23 Concord Drive | $450,000
3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2 pm.
55 Elmwood Avenue | $575,000
4 beds, 2 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12:01 pm – 1 pm.
312 Corey Lane | $419,000
2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
Portsmouth
28 Cornell Drive | $475,000
2 beds, 2 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
43 Island Avenue | $363,000
3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
Jamestown
No open houses scheduled.
Tiverton
106 Forand Lane | $589,000
1 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
191 Stone Church Road | $610,000
2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
16 Dewey Avenue | $300,000
2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11 am.
Little Compton
No open houses scheduled.