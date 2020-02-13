Video: February 12th Newport City Council Meeting

Newport City Council met for nearly three hours on Wednesday night.

While the application to approve the submittal of the Rhode Island Dept of Education Stage II application to build a new high school and construct an addition at Pell Elementary School was among one of the biggest (and longest) discussions, there certainly was other items of importance that the City took up.

What’s Up Newp is following up with reacting and getting more information on many of the topics that were discussed last night, in the meantime the public is welcome to watch the meeting in it’s entirety in the City of Newport’s video below;