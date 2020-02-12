City Council awards multi-year contract for July 4th Fireworks Display

After some confusion and rescheduling last year surrounding the Fourth of July Fireworks Display, the City of Newport and City Council has moved forward to make sure that the City’s Fourth of July Fireworks do in fact fall on July 4th going forward.

City Council voted this evening to award a contract for a multi-year July 4th fireworks display to Pyrotecnico Fireworks, Inc., for a 20 minute (minimum) display, to be held on Saturday, July 4,2020 at approximately 9:15 pm at Fort Adams State Park with a rain date of Sunday, July 5, 2020. The final award amount will be determined by the level of donations received ($30,000 / $35,000 / $40,000).

The performance based contract is renewable for each of the three years at the discretion of the City.

At the sole discretion of the city, Pyrotecnico would also provide fireworks on July 4th, 2021 (rain date of July 5, 2021) and on July 4th, 2022 (rain date of July 5th, 2022) at the same award amount.

Pyrotecnico was chosen from three submitted bids as the highest scoring bidder on all three price points, according to a memo from the City Manager. The company has provided July 4th fireworks displays for the City numerous times in the past.