Potter League for Animals launches annual ‘P.S. I Love You Pet Calendar Photo Contest’

Back for its 4th year, the Potter League for Animals’ “P.S. I Love You Pet Calendar Photo Contest” raises funds for the Potter League’s vital services which include animal sheltering and adoptions, veterinary care, education programs for youth and adults, spay and neuter and so much more!

It’s easy to participate! Submit your favorite photo of your pet, then get your family and friends to vote for your pet’s picture. Everyone is welcome to enter a photo of their pet(s) along with a few words about how special they are and why you love them so much. Entry fee is just $10 and votes are $1 a vote.

Win great prizes! These include having your pet featured on a full month spread of our 2021 calendar, a professional photo shoot for your pet, tickets to our annual LoveBash for Animals gala and other special gifts. Plus all photo entries will be featured in our Love Loop Slide Show that will be shown at the Potter League’s spring event, LoveBash for Animals, Friday, March 20, at The Atlantic Resort at Wyndham Newport Hotel.

Enter Contest Here: https://www.gogophotocontest.com/potterleague

