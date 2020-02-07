Pollstar names Newport Folk Festival ‘Music Festival Of The Year’

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

The 31st Annual Pollstar Awards were held on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.

Pollstar Awards honor the artists, executives and road warriors who have been leading the concert industry over the past year.

Newport Folk Festival walked away from the event with an award for Music Festival of The Year (US Only; under 30K attendance).

The award recognized the most artistically and commercially successful festival of the year in the US providing the most rewarding experience for fans and artists.

The other nominees in this particular category were;

Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, Ky.

Forecastle Festival, Louisville, Ky.

The Hangout Beach, Music & Arts Festival

Gulf Shores, Ala.

Ohana Festival, Dana Point, Calif.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Franklin, Tenn.

Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Asbury Park, N.J.

Austin City Limits won the award for Music Festival of the Year (US Only; over 30K attendance).

Other nominess in this category included;

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Manchester, Tenn.

BottleRock Napa Valley , Napa, Calif.

Coachella, Indio, Calif.

Lollapalooza , Chicago, Ill.

Outside Lands Music Festival, San Francisco, Calif.

Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival, Indio, Calif.

“The nominees for the 31st annual Pollstar Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in live entertainment this year and reflect our ongoing efforts to present the most relevant recognition for the highest achieving artists and professionals that make up this great business,” said Ray Waddell, president of OVG Media & Conferences, which produces the event back in November when the nominees were announced. “For more than 30 years, the Pollstar Awards have been the gold standard for recognizing success in the live business, and we are honored and privileged to again salute the elite artists, venues, and executives that make live the ultimate barometer of fan passion.”

See a full list of winners and and event recap here – Pollstar Awards: Elton John Wins Major Tour Of The Year, Thanks Agent of 50 Years And Has Advice For The Industry



