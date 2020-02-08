Obituary for Mickey (Joubert) Botelho

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Ora Mae “Mickey” Botelho, 83, of Middletown, passed away on February 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Louis E. Botelho.

Born in Worcester, MA she was the daughter of the late Albert and Edna (Nichols) Joubert.

After growing up with her cousins Bill and Jerry Mohr and their children, Mickey met the love of her life Louis, at Rogers High School in the 11th grade, and that’s where their 63 year love story began. They married in 1956 and built the house they remained in for their entire journey together. Mickey was a stay at home mother to six children, but also worked several jobs throughout her life to contribute to her household. She maintained and prioritized friendships in her life. She loved to cook and spent time outdoors gardening. Her family, her husband, their six children, 18 grand and 12 great grandchildren were the absolute joy of her life.

Mickey is survived by her children, Edward L. Botelho of Jensen Beach, FL, William J. Botelho of Jamestown, Linda M. Wehrmann and husband Donald of Westerly, Lori A. Hanlon and husband David of Middletown, Patricia A. Botelho of Middletown, and Terri L. Traeger and husband Loren of Middletown. She also leaves 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Robert Joubert and Harriet Corrette.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lou of 63 years in September 2019, their son Joseph A. Botelho, and her siblings Catherine Millington and Charles Joubert.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 11 from 4:00-7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 8:30am from Memorial Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842.