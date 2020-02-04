Obituary for Marianne Maynard Needham

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Marianne Maynard Needham, 82, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in the John Clarke Nursing Center. She was the wife of Brian Needham of Middletown. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Marion Gleason Maynard.

Besides her husband she leaves her son John Gardiner of Bronx, New York and her grandson Mitchell Schulz of Wakefield.

Marianne was the sister of Thomas Maynard and his wife Gail of Saunderstown, and Jean McMillan of Middletown.

- Advertisement -

She also leaves her stepsons Mark Needham and his partner Ankica, Philip Needham and his wife Nicky and Jonathan Needham and his wife Ellen.

She was preceded in death by her son Paul Gardiner and sister Bette Maynard.

Marianne was a graduate of Rhode Island College (Class of 1959) and subsequently became very active in the alumni association. She taught at RIC and Community College of Rhode Island as a professor of Mathematics. Over the years she participated in teaching exchanges to Notre Dame University, University of San Francisco, and Cambridge, England. She retired from teaching in 2000.

She and Brian enjoyed traveling the world and sailing in Narragansett Bay and were active members of Apponaug Harbor Yacht Club and Newport Yacht Club.

Her memorial service will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport.