Obituary for Louis Peter Mureddu

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Louis Mureddu, age 86, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020.

Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Mary Castellano and Anthony Mureddu and husband of Barbara Monticone Mureddu with whom he had been married for close to 60 years.

Louis was a graduate of De La Salle Academy in Newport and began his career working at his grandfather’s family-owned business, Castellano’s Upholstery Company, located on Spring Street. He found his way to the Newport Daily News where he continued working for the next 36 years in Display Advertising and served for many years as Advertising Manager. After retirement, he helped out at the Mad Hatter Bakery in Newport for many years where he was able to enjoy his love of baking.

Lou was a past president of the Italian Forum and the Aquidneck Merchants Association and worked closely with the local Boy Scouts. His hobbies over the years included stained-glass, baking, cooking, gardening, and painting. He was a talented and creative individual who was humble by nature.

He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara of Newport, his son Peter Mureddu and wife Kristy and their two children Matthew and David from North Kingstown, RI, his daughter Catherine (Kate) Mureddu of Newport, RI and his sister Catherine Mureddu of Newport, RI, his sister-in-laws Joan Monticone of Charlestown, RI and Kathy Silvia of Newport, RI and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Michael Mureddu and sister-in-law Sylvia of Newport.

Calling hours will be omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island Blood Center, 700 Aquidneck Avenue #688, Middletown, RI 02842 or The Salvation Army of Newport, 51 Memorial Blvd., Newport RI 02840.