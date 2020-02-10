Obituary for Linda Anne Marvelle

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Linda A Marvelle, 77, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on February 8, 2020, at Newport Hospital in Newport after a year’s long battle with cancer.

Born in Newport on August 4, 1942, she was the daughter of James Marvelle and Virginia (Veasey) Marvelle. She enjoyed her upbringing off Broadway and attended school at Rogers High School

Linda worked for Newport Electric for many years as their billing manager, and later in life as a ticket adjunct for the Preservation Society of Newport County.

Linda enjoyed many activities after her retirement such as her daily rides to the Beach, or her favorite benches to read during the summer days. She also enjoyed her Bocce league events, watching her tennis, in the Hall of Fame, and as a member of the Potter league, her dogs. She continued to organize the Electric companies monthly lunches, and annual Christmas party. In her younger years she loved to travel and was very proud of her Irish heritage.

She is survived by her brother James Marvelle and Mary Ellen Jenison, her sister Paula Faerber and husband Matthew of Portsmouth, her nephews Justin Faerber and his wife Rachel, and Logan Faerber and his wife Sarah, plus her great nieces and nephews which she continually liked to spoil, along with many family and Cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Columba Berkeley Memorial Chapel, 55 Vaucluse Avenue in Middletown, RI

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Potter League , 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown RI, 02842, or St Judes , at www.stjude.org, pull of the Memorial Gift Form to donate. Please add the following address 332 Roberts Point Road, Jackson , GA, 30233, attention James Marvelle for notification.

