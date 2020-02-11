Obituary for Leonard Mark

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Leonard Mark, 86, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on February 10, 2020, at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, MA.

Leonard was born October 20, 1933, in Simpson, PA to John Mark and Victoria(Werwinski) Mark. Leonard was married to the love of his life, Bonnie for 63 years.

Leonard graduated from Fell Township High School in 1951. After high school, he attended the University of Scranton, and then the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, and received his DDS in June 1957. His Residency Training was in Prosthodontics, at the U.S. Naval Dental School in Bethesda, MD and was board certified in 1967.

Leonard served in the Navy for 22 years, retiring at the rank of Captain, some of his duty stations included NTC Bainbridge, MD, the U.S.S. El Dorado (AG-11), NTC San Diego, CA, Naval Dental Clinic Pearl Harbor, HI, Naval Medical Center Bethesda, MD Naval Dental Clinic Newport, RI and the 1 st Marine Air Wing Iwakuni, Japan.

After retiring from the Navy, Len started a private practice in Prosthetics at Tiverton Dental Associates in Tiverton, RI, and was an Associate Professor of Prosthodontics at Boston University School of Graduate Dentistry from 1982-2011.

Leonard was a Communicant of St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth and was actively involved in many church and community endeavors., he was an Assistant Boy Scout Leader, and codeveloped the Dentistry Merit Badge and represented the American Dental Association at the Boy Scout Ntional Jamboree in 1971 and 1975. He was a founding member of the Portsmouth Pop Waner League and a member of Lions Club International, and served as President of the Portsmouth Chapter in 1979-1980. He wa a member of the Town Howlers Square Dancing Club and enjoyed traveling, bowling, swimming, gardening and hunting, but his true passion was fishing.

Leonard was an avid fly fisherman, and fished extensively throughout North America and was an eager participant in the “Vise Squad”, Fly Tying Club of Tiverton. He was a kind, generous , hard working and loving husband, father and friend. he touched many lives throughout his life, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Len is survived by his wife, Bonnie, andhis children; Vickie Hornstein and her husband Dr. Edmund Horstein, Dr. James Mark and his wife Patrice and Kathy Mark. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Jamie, Tori, Katie, Meaghan and Mark and his great granddaughter Lydia, and his brother Andrew Mark of Belvidere, NJ.

He is preceded in death by his siblings; John Mark, Jospeh Mark and Helen Mark Barney.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main road in Portsmouth.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 9:00 am in the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Barnabas Church 1697 East Main road in Portsmouth.

Burial will be private.