Obituary for John Christopher Cabral

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

John C. Cabral, 70, of Portsmouth, passed away on February 15, 2020, in Stoughton, MA



John was born on June 30, 1949, in Fall River, MA, to the late John J. Cabral and the late Lillian (Luciano) Cabral. John was the husband of Yun Min (Yi) Cabral of Portsmouth.



John proudly served in the US Army in Vietnam in the 101st Airborne. He worked for many years in shipping and receiving at Etco, Inc. in Bristol, and also served as a school bus monitor for many years in Portsmouth. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his grandsons, cooking, working in the yard, and putting up his Christmas decorations.



Besides his beloved wife of 48 years, Yun Min, John is survived by his daughter, Holly (Cabral) Silvia and her husband Ashley Silvia of Portsmouth, his grandsons, Christian J. Silvia and Anthony J. Silvia of Portsmouth, and his siblings, Rev. Clifford Cabral of East Greenwich, Ann Duval and her husband Pierre of Richmond, RI, Madeline Turcotte and her husband Daniel of Lakeville, MA, Andrew Cabral and his wife Esther of Arizona, David Cabral of Tiverton, and Stephanie Silvia of Tiverton.



Visiting hours will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at St. Barnabas Church 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.



Memorial Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of America, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.

