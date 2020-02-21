Obituary for Elizabeth Ann Murphy

Elizabeth Ann Murphy, 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Newport Hospital, with her family by her side.

Elizabeth was born October 26, 1940, in Newport, RI to the Late James R. and the late Dorothy (Hayes) Sullivan

She was a graduate of Rogers High School and Newport School of Nursing. Betty worked for several years as a staff nurse. She later graduated from Roger Williams University with a degree in Education and worked as a kindergarten teacher in the Newport School Department, teaching at Coggeshall and Sheffield Schools for 28 years.

She is survived by her daughter Karen E. Murphy of Elgin, IL and son, Thomas J. Murphy and his wife MaryBeth of Middletown as well as three grandchildren: MaryKate Smolenski and her husband Alex, Patrick Thomas Murphy and Liam James Murphy.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5-8 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway Newport.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 9:00 am in the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in Jesus Saviour Church 509 Broadway in Newport.

Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery Brown’s Lane in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to the Knights of Columbus, #256, 7 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com