Obituary for Ann Marie (Markowski) Leavitt

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Ann Marie (Markowski) Leavitt passed away peacefully at home on February 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a nearly six year courageous and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ann was born on October 30, 1946 to Henry and Florence Markowski of Enfield, CT. Her entire life was devoted to homemaking and caring for her family. She enjoyed long walks, camping, dining out, shopping, cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, hanging out with her granddaughters, watching The Young and the Restless with her husband and caring for and spoiling her cat, Sidney. One of her greatest joys was hosting large dinner parties for her family and friends. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Ann is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim Leavitt, her daughter, Amy Morton of East Providence, RI, her son, Jim Leavitt and his wife Francesca of New Bedford, MA, her brother Paul Markowski and his wife Suzanne of Ellington, CT, her brother Henry Markowski and his wife, Charlene, of Enfield, CT and her sister, Eileen Markowski of Enfield, CT. She is also survived by her 5 beloved granddaughters: Marissa, Jaylee and Sayge Leavitt and Katelyn and Jillian Morton.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will continue Friday, February 21, 2020, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12 Williams Street, Newport. Burial will follow at East Cemetery, Manchester, CT.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Ann’s memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA.