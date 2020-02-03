Norman Bird Sanctuary Summer Camp celebrates 61 years of hands-on learning in nature

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Norman Bird Sanctuary announced this morning that they are proud to announce the 61st anniversary of their summer camp with registration opening on Monday, February 3rd.

Hundreds of campers will continue the tradition of nature exploration as they enjoy a unique blend of hiking, hands-on learning, animal encounters, games, and team building.

Campers explore Norman Bird Sanctuary’s 325-acre outdoor classroom and learn in small groups with professional Teacher Naturalists. Age-appropriate camp programs are available for grades Pre-K through 8th grade in eight week-long sessions.

In addition to traditional nature camps, Norman Bird Sanctuary is once again offering the popular Coastal Camp held entirely at the sanctuary’s Coastal Education Center at Third Beach. Campers in grades 2-8 explore tide pools, catch fish and conduct science experiments. Space is limited for all camp programs so early registration is highly encouraged.

Registration fees are discounted for Norman Bird Sanctuary members, but membership is not required. Additional discounts available for families booking three or more sessions. Limited scholarship funding is available based on family need.

Online registration will begin on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10 a.m.

For registration information and a complete list of camp themes and dates, please visit normanbirdsanctuary.org or contact Matt Schenck, Camp Director at 401-846-2577 ext.415 or by email at mschenck@normanbirdsanctuary.org.

