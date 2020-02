Newport Tour Guides & Greeters #111: Newport Winter Festival 2020 begins

Snow or no snow (!), the 2020 Newport Winter Festival kicks off tomorrow (February 14th)! More than 150 events will be offered for visitors and guests during the next seven days and nights.



The annual Newport Burger Bender contest takes place February 14-20. Send your guests out to eat a burger and vote in this citywide competition. The full list of participating restaurants and voting information is online at discovernewport.org.



For more details about all the events this year, you can review the full schedule of activities online at newportwinterfestival.com.



- Become A Whats Up Newp Supporter - What’s Up Newp is local. We’re Newport-based and Newport-owned. We take great pride in being your local, independent online news source. We work hard every day to bring you all the journalism, news, and information that you want and need. Support what we do by becoming a What’s Up Newp Member today!

Check out the listings below for more Newport events, tickets, and additional information.

▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪

TOUR GUIDES & GREETERS ARE THE FACE OF NEWPORT

Check the schedules listed below and get familiar with the long list of

exciting upcoming events during the year ahead.

Share these events with our visitors and try to attend as many of them for yourself as well.

2020 is here and we’re ready to go!

___________________________________________________________________

REMIND YOUR GUESTS ABOUT NEWPORT’S CURRENT & UPCOMING EVENTS



▪ FEBRUARY 14 ▪ NEWPORT WINTER FESTIVAL (FEB 14-23) BEGINS TODAY

▪ FEBRUARY 14 ▪ VALENTINE’S DAY ▪ LOVE WILL BE IN FULL BLOOM IN THE CITY-BY-THE-SEA

▪ FEBRUARY 14 ▪ MARBLE HOUSE RE-OPENS

▪ MARCH 1, 2020 ▪ THE NEW “BREAKERS INTERPRETIVE TOURS” BEGIN AT 9 AM

▪ MARCH 6, 2020 ▪ SPECIAL OPENING DAYS AT THE MUSEUM OF NEWPORT IRISH HISTORY

▪ MARCH 14, 2020 ▪ NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE ▪ A FREE EVENT

▪ APRIL 24, 2020 ▪ RHODE ISLAND ARBOR DAY 2020 ▪ A CELEBRATION OF OUR TREES

▪ ALL FEBRUARY ▪ GUIDED TOURS CONTINUE WEEKDAYS AT THE BREAKERS & THE ELMS

▪ JUNE 15, 2020 ▪ “FOUR FAITHS TOUR” BEGINS FOR THE SUMMER ▪ [SEE: 4FAITHS.ORG]

▪ JUNE 24-28, 2020 – U.S. SENIOR OPEN AT THE NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB – TICKETS ON SALE NOW

▪ NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL TICKETS ON SALE ▪ FESTIVAL DATES: AUGUST 7-9, 2020

Check out the upcoming 2020 events at the end of this column.

Tickets, fees, and addresses are detailed in the following listings for the above events.

———————————————————————————————–

OPERATING SCHEDULES UPDATE & REMINDERS

▪ Marble House re-opens on Friday, February 14, 2020.

▪ The Chinese Tea House at Marble House is closed for the winter. Re-opening on March 1, 2020.

▪ The National Museum of American Illustration (492 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) is closed for renovations, now

through April 2020. Re-opening date TBA.

▪ Rough Point is closed for the season, re-opening in April 2020.



TOUR GUIDES TIP OF THE WEEK – YOU MATTER!

Newport Tour Guides & Greeters matter.



You matter a lot. You are the face of our city and our people. Your smile, your eyes, your love of Newport. All of these wonderful assets you bring to meeting and greeting our guests and visitors are critical to the present and future of this city and its many attractions.



Be proud. Be prepared. Be ready. Be present. And continue the great traditions of all those who have come before you and set a high bar and a lasting legacy for all those who come after you.



And remember: You Matter.

▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪

Each week in this column we share tips and strategies for planning,

marketing, and providing quality guest services. If you have a suggestion,

please send it along to kennethproudfoot@hotmail.com.

We’ll share it with all our readers. And you. Thanks!



Preservation & Heritage Tourism



At its best,

preservation engages the past

in a conversation with the present

over a mutual concern for the future.



-William Murtagh

▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪

NEWPORT JOBS & VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES ▪ BEGIN YOUR SEARCH NOW!

TOUR GUIDES · GREETERS · HARBOR CRUISE GUIDES · SUPPORT STAFF



2020 IS UPON US! Now is the best time of year to research jobs, start making connections, and seek employment for the upcoming Spring and Summer seasons.



Cruise ship season is coming – it begins in May!

If you want a job with the land-based tour companies greeting cruise ship passengers, don’t wait! Most of the city’s largest tour and cruise businesses accept job applications year-round. Get a jump on the upcoming seasons’ job-seeking crowd and apply now for 2020 seasonal work for harbor cruises, walking tour guides, trolley driver/guides, and cruise ship bus step-on guide work.



Here is contact information for the city’s largest employers of tour guides and greeters.

Preservation Society of Newport County. This is the largest owner and operator of historic mansions in Newport. Open year-round. They hire tour guides, housekeepers, and security guards. Check out their web site for current job openings. Info: newportmansions.org

This is the largest owner and operator of historic mansions in Newport. Open year-round. They hire tour guides, housekeepers, and security guards. Check out their web site for current job openings. Info: newportmansions.org Newport Historical Society. This organization offers the largest variety and greatest number of walking tours in the city. Tours offered year-round. Info: newporthistory.org

This organization offers the largest variety and greatest number of walking tours in the city. Tours offered year-round. Info: newporthistory.org Newport Restoration Society. This non-profit operates Rough Point mansion (680 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Seasonal. Info: newportrestoration.org

This non-profit operates Rough Point mansion (680 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Seasonal. Info: newportrestoration.org Sightsailing. Runs tours and charters with its fleet of vessels from Bowen’s Wharf. Hires for a variety of crew, office, and reservations positions. Info: 401/849-3333; sightsailing.com

VOLUNTEER TOUR GUIDE OPPORTUNITIES

Newport Car Museum’s family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277)

family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277) Preservation Society of Newport County. This organization is always looking for volunteers. There are a variety of positions available, including work in the mansions and in the gardens of the Society. They recruit year-round. Check their web site on a regular basis for current opportunities. www.newportmansions.org.

For continuous and updated job listings, please go to www.whatsupnewp.com.

———————————————————————————-

CONTINUING PROGRAMS & EXHIBITS



NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 29, 2020 – GURNEY’S SKATING RINK – GURNEY’S NEWPORT RESORT & MARINA

Gurney’s Skating Rink (located at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina on Goat Island) opens for the season on Friday, November 22nd. The rink is open daily from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm. The rink is open through February 29, 2020. Admission: $10. Skate rental: $7. Info: 401/849-2600; gurneysresorts.com



NOW THROUGH MARCH 1, 2020 — TIFFANY GLASS: PAINTING WITH COLOR AND LIGHT – ROSECLIFF

Organized by The Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in New York City, Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light is comprised of five windows, nineteen lamps, and more than 100 pieces of opalescent flat glass and glass “jewels” that illustrate the rich expanse of color and light available to the artists at the Tiffany Studios. The objects on display are some of the most iconic and celebrated of Tiffany’s works. Accompanying these works of art is an educational model illustrating the labor-intensive process of making leaded-glass shades as well as three examples of Tiffany lamp forgeries to explore issues of authenticity and connoisseurship. This exhibition also highlights some of the key figures at the Tiffany Studios who made essential contributions to the artistry of the windows and lamps: chemist Arthur J. Nash and leading designers Agnes Northrop, Frederick Wilson, and Clara Driscoll. The exhibit will be open during regular hours on the second floor of Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) through March 1, 2020. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org



NOW THROUGH APRIL 2020 – PAST TO PRESENT: POWER & SPEED WITH STYLE – AUDRAIN AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM

The new exhibit — Past To Present: Power & Speed With Style — features old and new super race cars. Info: 401/856-4420; audrainautomuseum.org

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________



FEBRUARY 2020 ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

Check out the wide selection of lectures, exhibits, talks, classes, tours, and workshops to add to your knowledge and increase your understanding of the people and history of greater Newport.



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 – NEWPORT GALLERY NIGHT – 5:00-8:00 PM

First of a monthly series held the second Thursday of each month from February through December, hosted by the Newport Gallery Organization. The Newport Gallery Organization is comprised of 28 member galleries, museums and cultural institutions who offer original works from local artists as well as from artisans around the world. Contemporary, historic, traditional and avant-garde pieces may be purchased sales tax free throughout Newport. Free parking at the Newport Visitors Center. Info: newportgallerynight.com



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 – FOR GLASS, FOR COUNTRY, FOR YALE: THE AMERICAN GLASS COLLECTION AT YALE

A lecture by John Stuart Gordon [Yale University] on the roles that glass has played in the nation’s art and culture. Lecture at 6 pm. Book signing at 7 pm. Event held at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Members: $10. General Public: $15. Advance registration required. Info: 401/847-1000, Ext. 178; newportmansions.org



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 – NEWPORT RUN & CHUG – 6:30 PM

This is a running group that does a 5K run every week (3.1 miles). Run is led by firefighter Eddie Valen. Meet at the Fastnet Pub (1 Broadway, Newport) at 6:30 pm. Run is followed by a meet-up (and Chug) at the Fastnet Pub. Info: 401/845-9311.



FEBRUARY 14-23, 2020 – NEWPORT WINTER FESTIVAL – CITY WIDE

Winter extravaganza featuring numerous events for the entire family. Includes the annual Chili Cook-Off, the Mac and Cheese Smackdown, and the Princess Party. Schedule and Information: 401/847-7666; newportwinterfestival.com



FEBRUARY 14-20, 2020 – NEWPORT BURGER BENDER

This is an annual contest pitting the best restaurants of Newport County against each other to produce the best burger. The 2019 winner was La Forge Casino Restaurant. The Bellevue Avenue restaurant’s “Winterburger” was comprised of an 8 oz. ground brisket blend patty topped with signature slow-braised short rib, baby arugula, cheddar and smoked bacon-cranberry jam on a toasted brioche bun. Join the fun this year! Info: discovernewport.org



FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 – COLONIAL NEWPORT LANTERN TOUR – 4:00 PM

A fun evening walking tour featuring the city’s history. Tickets: $5-$15. Make a reservation to ensure a spot. This tour leaves at 4:00 pm from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15 — ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE WALKING TOUR – 11:00 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 11:00 AM

This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 ▪ WINTERFEST STORYTIME ▪ 10:30 AM DAILY

This annual wintertime stories and crafts activity will welcome kids and families of all ages at The Breakers Stables & Carriage House (53 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport). In addition to reading classic stories aloud, there will be classic crafts designed for younger visitors. New stories read daily. Free admission. Info & registration: 401/847-1000, ext. 178; newportmansions.org



MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM

Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 – ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE – 11:00 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 11:00 AM

This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM

Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 — ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE – 11:00 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 – COLONIAL NEWPORT LANTERN TOUR – 4:00 PM

A fun evening walking tour featuring the city’s history. Tickets: $5-$15. Make a reservation to ensure a spot. This tour leaves at 4:00 pm from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 – RUM & REVOLUTION TOUR W/RUM TASTING – 11:00 AM

From the thriving colonial rum trade through the temperance movement and Prohibition era smuggling, learn about the changing role of alcohol in the community. This tour ends with a Thomas Tew rum tasting at the historic White Horse Tavern. Optional: enjoy the rum tasting in a reproduction colonial rum mug. Tour costs $30 per person, $25 for NHS members and $28 with the Winter Festival Button. For tickets with the rum mug: $50 per person, $40 for Newport Historical Society members and $45 with the Winter Festival Button. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 – MAC & CHEESE SMACKDOWN — NEWPORT MARRIOTT—11 AM – 3:30 PM

The 3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Smackdown will have area restaurants compete with their best ooey gooey Mac & Cheese! Comfort food at its best right here, during Winter Fest! There will be two time slots this year: 11am-1pm or 1:30pm-3:30pm. Tickets are good for one 2-hour time slot only. Tickets: $18 in advance or with bracelet/ $22 at the door if available. Children 4-9 years $10/ $12 Note: Event may sell out! Info/Tickets: newportwinterfestival.com



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM

Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



MARCH▪APRIL▪MAY 2020 ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020 – BREAKERS INTERPRETIVE TOURS – 9:00 AM

The Breakers will begin offering a new program of daily guided tours – Breakers Interpretive Tours – beginning on Sunday, March 1st at 9 am. This tour will be led by one of the Preservation Society of Newport County’s (PSNC) senior tour guides and follow the same tour route that guides have been taking visitors during the winter. The tour is limited to 15 people, and tickets will be available through the PSNC ticket sellers and online up to 11:59 pm the night prior. This tour is timed so that ticket holders can also opt to take the Beneath the Breakers Tour at 10:30 am, on a space available basis, so that they can enjoy both experiences. Tickets: Adult Member: $50; Adult Non-Member: $55; Youth (6-17 years): $20. Tickets & Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org



SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020 – NEWPORT WEDDING SHOW – AT ROSECLIFF & OCEANCLIFF

The one stop for planning and organizing a memorable wedding event. Caterers, Jewelers, Wedding Venues, Photographers, Florists, Salons, and more will make it effortless. Info: 401/380-2313; NewportWeddingShow.com



MARCH 1-31, 2020 – 43RD ANNUAL NEWPORT IRISH HERITAGE MONTH

A celebration of “All Things Irish,” including the 63rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 16. Enjoy traditional Irish music & dance, food, tours, lectures and more! Info: (401) 847-8671

FRIDAY, MARCH 6 – MUSEUM OF NEWPORT IRISH HISTORY – SPECIAL OPENING DAYS

The Museum of Newport Irish History (648 Thames Street, Newport) will offer special opening hours (11 am to 4 pm) for ten days during Irish Heritage Month in March, beginning on Friday, March 6th. The museum at 648 Lower Thames Street in Newport will be open March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21, and 22. The regular season starts with a grand re-opening Memorial Day Weekend, beginning on Friday, May 22nd. Learn here about Irish immigration to Newport County and the key aspects of Irish influence and contributions to life in Newport. Info: 401/848-0661; newportirishhistory.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 – NEWPORT GALLERY NIGHT – 5:00-8:00 PM

This is the second in a monthly series, held the second Thursday of each month from February through December, hosted by the Newport Gallery Organization. The Newport Gallery Organization is comprised of 28 member galleries, museums and cultural institutions who offer original works from local artists as well as from artisans around the world. Contemporary, historic, traditional and avant-garde pieces may be purchased sales tax free throughout Newport. Free parking at the Newport Visitors Center. Info: newportgallerynight.com



SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020 – NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE – 11 AM

One of the biggest St. Patrick Day parades in the nation! It steps off from Newport City Hall (43 Broadway) at 11 am. Info: 401/413-9601; newportirish.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 — AQUIDNECK STONE WALL INITIATIVE: PRESERVING THE ISLAND’S HISTORIC CHARACTER

Stone walls are visible reminders of Aquidneck Island’s rural, agricultural history. These iconic features contribute to the island’s sense of place but are threatened by incremental loss. Leigh Schoberth, Preservation Policy Associate at the Preservation Society of Newport County will share the history of stone walls and the efforts of the Aquidneck Stone Wall Initiative to preserve them. Thursday, March 12 at 12 PM at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Admission: $5/Members; $10/General Public. Info & Registration: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2020 – BECOMING VANDERBILT – A NEW EXHIBITION AT ROSECLIFF

The new exhibit coincides with a year celebrating women – wherein four of the city’s most famous women have a spotlight shined upon them. Here you will meet philanthropist Alice Vanderbilt (The Breakers) and her daughter Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, an artist, patron and museum founder, along with Alva Vanderbilt Belmont whose tireless efforts on behalf of getting the vote for women led to the passage of the 19th amendment (1920), and Alva’s daughter, Consuelo Vanderbilt Balsan, whose great benevolence and gifts enriched so many. This exhibit opens at Rosecliff on Saturday, March 28th. It will run through November 1, 2020. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

MARCH 30, 2020 – RE-OPENING OF CHATEAU-SUR-MER FOR THE SEASON

The 1852 Chateau-Sur-Mer, one of America’s great Victorian homes, will re-open for guided tours on March 30th. The home, located at 474 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, is a National Historic Landmark. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 9 – NEWPORT GALLERY NIGHT – 5:00-8:00 PM

This is the third in a monthly series, held the second Thursday of each month from February through December, hosted by the Newport Gallery Organization. The Newport Gallery Organization is comprised of 28 member galleries, museums and cultural institutions who offer original works from local artists as well as from artisans around the world.

Contemporary, historic, traditional and avant-garde pieces may be purchased sales tax free throughout Newport. Free parking at the Newport Visitors Center. Info: newportgallerynight.com



APRIL 11- MAY 10, 2020 – NEWPORT DAFFODIL DAYS

More than one million daffodils have been planted in the City-by-the-Sea by this program. As the flowers blossom, an annual festival celebrates Spring and its signature blooms, featuring special events, food, and music. Fun for the entire family. Info: newportdaffydays.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 – EASTER EGG HUNT & BRUNCH – ROSECLIFF – 10:00 AM

Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch is on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) at 10:00 a.m. The Easter Bunny visits Rosecliff for the annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch. Bring the children to scramble for candy-filled eggs on the oceanfront lawn and pose for photos with the Bunny. Info: 401/847-1000.

MONDAY, APRIL 13 – RE-OPENING OF GREEN ANIMALS TOPIARY GARDEN FOR THE SEASON

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 16 – SATURDAY, APRIL 18 – THE NEWPORT SYMPOSIUM: MOVERS, SHAKERS, & MAKERS

Opening Reception and Lecture at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Daily Programs at the Newport Marriott and Preservation Society of Newport County sites. Gala Dinner on Saturday Night (by separate ticket). Info & registration at 401-847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL 20-26, 2020 – NEWPORT ARBORETUM WEEK – NEWPORT ELKS LODGE – 7:00 PM

From Earth Day to Arbor Day, come celebrate the City of Arboreta! Newport, Rhode Island is home to far more professionally accredited arboreta than any other city in the world. During Newport Arboretum Week, you are invited to explore this urban forest, enjoy arboreal events citywide, and take pride in our city’s incredible urban forest. Recurring daily. 7:00 PM. FREE (Trolley Tour $15). Location: Newport Elks Lodge (141 Pelham Street, Newport).

Info: (401) 239-2045.



FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – RHODE ISLAND ARBOR DAY 2020 – STATEWIDE

Happening during Newport Arboretum Week. Celebrations statewide, but particular emphasis on talks, lectures, and walking tours of our special arboretum. Check discovernewport.org for schedules.



FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2020 – SPRING BOOK SALE – REDWOOD LIBRARY & ATHENAEUM

If you love books (of course you do!), you’ll want to go to the Redwood Library Spring Book Sale at the Redwood Library (50 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) from Friday, April 24, 9:30 am till Wednesday, April 29 at 5:00 pm. Info at: redwoodlibrary.org or phone 401/847-0292.

APRIL 24 & 25, 2020 – NEWPORT CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL – GREAT FRIENDS MEETING HOUSE — NEWPORT

Info: newportcraftbeer.com

SATURDAY APRIL 25, 2020 – 35TH ANNUAL HISTORIC PRESERVATION CONFERENCE – CCRI KNIGHT CAMPUS

The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission (RIHPHC) and partners will take you Back to the Future, for Rhode Island’s 35th Annual Historic Preservation Conference, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Headquarters for this year’s event is CCRI’s Knight Campus in Warwick. The historic tour list includes: Governor Francis Farms, Garden City, Ira Rakatansky’s residential architecture, Pontiac, Apponaug, Clouds Hill Museum, Brayton Cemetery, Knight Estate, and the magnificent Knight Campus megastructure. Registration will open at preservationconferenceri.com in early March.

MAY 15-17, 2020 – NEWPORT OYSTER FESTIVAL – BOWEN’S WHARF

Annual festival in celebration of the oyster. Bowen’s Wharf, Newport. Info: 401/849-2243; bowenswharf.com

MAY 18, 2020 – SUMMER RE-OPENING OF CHEPSTOW, HUNTER HOUSE, ISAAC BELL HOUSE & KINGSCOTE

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

FRIDAY, MAY 22 – SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2020 – OPENING WEEKEND – MUSEUM OF NEWPORT IRISH HISTORY

Memorial Day Weekend season opener. In the heart of the “Fifth Ward” – Newport’s best known Irish-American neighborhood – visitors will learn about Irish immigration to Newport County from the 1600s to the present and of the many contributions made to our community by individuals of Irish descent. Interpretive Center exhibits are organized around several key aspects of life in the local Irish community and include maps, photographs, video, and artifacts, including some from the construction of Fort Adams, which was built with Irish immigrant labor. The Museum of Newport Irish History (648 Lower Thames Street, Newport). Info: 401/848-0661; newportirishhistory.org

___________________________________________________________________________________



SUMMER 2020 PREVIEW ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2020 – HOME OPENER – NEWPORT GULLS BASEBALL TEAM

2020 marks 20 Years of the Newport Gulls in the City by the Sea! The past two decades have included six championships, ten division titles, more than 150 alumni playing professional baseball, and much more! Leading up to Opening Day 2020, the Gulls are counting down the Top 20 Moments in History on their web site. Attend Opening Day! Go to: NewportGulls.com

JUNE 6, 2020 – OPENING WEEKEND FOR THE NEWPORT POLO SERIES

Info: 401/846-0200; nptpolo.com

MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020 – FOUR FAITHS WALKING TOUR

This is the first tour of the summer. Tour begins at Touro Synagogue at 10 am. It continues at United Baptist Church, Newport Congregational Church, and Channing Memorial Church. Tours conducted the third Monday of every month, through September. Information & Tickets: www.4faiths.org

JUNE 19-21 , 2020 – NEWPORT FLOWER SHOW – ROSECLIFF MANSION – NEWPORT

This year’s theme is Voices in the Garden. Voices are like fingerprints. Each has a unique register and leaves an indelible signature. A garden is the reflection of the gardener’s voice. Whether that voice echoes the strength in mighty trees, the romance of fragrant flowers, or the laughter of bubbling water, all are still heard in great gardens. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

JUNE 24 – 28, 2020 – THE U.S. SENIOR OPEN 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB

The 41st U.S. Senior Open will be held at Newport Country Club (280 Harrison Avenue, Newport). There’s a variety of tickets and packages available. Contact: ussenioropen.com/2020

JULY 25-26, 2020 – THE NEWPORT SHOW – ST. GEORGE’S ICE RINK – MIDDLETOWN, RI

Save the dates! The 2020 edition of The Newport Show will be held at St. George’s School Ice Rink (375 Purgatory Road, Middletown). The show benefits the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County. A Gala Preview Party will be hosted on Friday, July 24th. Free parking. Info: www.TheNewportShow.com

JULY 31-AUGUST 2, 2020 – NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL—FORT ADAMS

Since 1959, the Newport Folk Festival has thrilled audiences. This year’s festival begins on July 31st. Info: newportfestivals.org

JULY 2020 – NEWPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL

Dates & Venues TBA. Info: 401/849-0700; newportmusic.org

AUGUST 7-9, 2020 –NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL – FORT ADAMS

This annual event takes place the first weekend of August. Info & Tickets: newportjazzfest.org

WINTER SCHEDULE FOR NEWPORT’S BEST BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOURS!



BENEATH THE BREAKERS TOUR – WINTER SCHEDULE

The Breakers tour, “Beneath the Breakers,” is offered four times daily. Tours are scheduled at 10:30 am, 12 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Tour is one hour. Info: newportmansions.org



SERVANT LIFE TOUR AT THE ELMS: WINTER SCHEDULE

Considered by many to be the best tour in Newport, the world-famous 1-hour guided “Servant Life Tour” at The Elms is better than ever. Tours are offered daily at 10:30 am, 12:00 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Info and updates: newportmansions.org



PRINT & DIGITAL RESOURCES



PRACTICAL HANDBOOK FOR TOUR GUIDES & GREETERS

If you’re new to Newport and/or new to this field, get your copy of THE OFFICIAL 2018 NEWPORT GUIDES & GREETERS HANDBOOK [Buy direct from Amazon.com] to help you become a master hospitality ambassador for our city. It also lists many of the best tour companies and hospitality organizations hiring seasonal and year-round people here. Consider working in ticket sales or other support positions at one or more of these tour companies. It will give you some visitor services experience and make you aware of tour guide and greeter jobs as they become available during the season. Handbook includes greetings in 18 of the most frequently spoken languages heard in Newport. KENNETH PROUDFOOT, a Newport Tour Escort and Guide, is author of The Official 2018 Newport Tour Guides & Greeters Handbook (Shoreline Press (RI), 2017).