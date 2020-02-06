What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.







The Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island has ordered an independent monitor to bring him a new plan for implementing a 2014 civil rights agreement that seeks to integrate people with developmental disabilities in work and leisure activities in their communities by 2024.

With the state falling short of its job-placement goals in two of three categories in 2019, as well as other developments in recent months, indicators are mounting that the current approach isn’t working.

In an order issued Feb. 3, Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. has charged the interim court monitor with gathering a wide range of data and information from multiple sources, including comments from people with developmental disabilities, their families and representatives of the community, as a baseline for discussions on the way forward.

- Advertisement -

Read the remainder of the story on Developmental Disability News now – Judge Calls For Plan To Overcome Barriers In Implementing RI Olmstead Consent Decree





