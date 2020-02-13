13.5 acres on Brenton Road sells for $3.35 million

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Lila Delman Real Estate announced today the sale of 90 Brenton Road in Newport, the property sold for $3,350,000.

According to a press release from Lila Delman, this transaction marks one of Newport’s top five vacant land sales ever, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.*

Kate Leonard, City Councilwoman and Lila Delman Sales Associate, represented the seller.

In 2019, Kate Leonard ranked as the top producing Sales Associate for vacant land sales on all of Aquidneck Island.*

As a firm, Lila Delman writes that they hold the record for Newport’s highest vacant land, 0 Ledge Road, which sold for $7,900,000 in 2014.* The late Melanie Delman, then President of Lila Delman Real Estate, represented the seller while Kim Doherty, Lila Delman Sales Associate, represented the buyer.

“Knowledge of municipal and State building codes is essential in selling vacant land as local ordinance and State law often address Zoning, Historic District, wetlands, drainage, etc., which all impact the ability to build,” commented Kate Leonard in a statement provided to What’s Up Newp by Lila Delman Real Estate. “Open space or lot coverage ordinances are tools of balance in most communities and I feel fortunate to be able to use my knowledge in this arena to work on behalf of the clients that come to me and Lila Delman Real Estate.”



Sited along Gooseneck Cove, this beautiful waterfront parcel of land lined with specimen trees is located off Ocean Drive. The approved permitting offers the opportunity to build a 10-bedroom home, pool, pool-house and guesthouse with a possibility to amend the approved plans. The land was once a part of the former Arthur Curtis James Estate.



*This representation is based on information from the Rhode Island State Wide MLS for the period of January 1, 1993 – February 5, 2020. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.

