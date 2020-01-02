What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend (Jan. 3 – 5)

By
Ryan Belmore
-
Photo via City of Newport

The first weekend of 2020 is here!

Here’s what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, enjoy!

Friday, January 3rd

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort (Middletown)– Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant (Tiverton) – Xtreme Acoustic at 8:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub (Newport) – Live music at 9 pm
  • Celtica (Newport) – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House (Newport) – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina (Middletown) – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Firehouse Theater (Newport) – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (Newport) – The C-Note Missionaries from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater (Newport)– Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant (Newport) – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar (Newport) –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe (Jamestown) –The Naticks at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe (Newport) – Live music at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East (Newport) – Live music at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport (Newport) – Live music at 9:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement (Newport) – Live music at 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille (Tiverton) – Bliss Point & Friends at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill (Newport) – Live music at 9 pm
  • Surf Club (Newport): Dave Alves at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton) – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • VFW (Tiverton) – Karaoke Night at 6 pm
  • Zelda’s (Newport) –Live music at 9 pm

Saturday, January 4th

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort (Middletown) – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant (Tiverton) – Out Of The Blue at 6 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub (Newport) – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica (Newport) – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina (Middletown) – Live music at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater (Newport) – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Grace Vanderbilt (Newport) – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (Newport) – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater (Newport) – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant (Newport)– Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Localz (Portsmouth) – Tim from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar (Newport)– Wanna B’s at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe (Jamestown) – Mercy Brown Band at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe (Newport)– Live music at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East (Newport)– Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Hit Play Band at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
  • Parlor Newport (Newport) – Live music at 9 pm
  • Pour Judgement (Newport) – Zack Slik at 10 pm
  • Sandywoods Center for the Arts (Tiverton) – The Repercussions at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille (Newport) – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
  • Surf Club (Newport) – Sean Rivers at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton) – Live music at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s (Newport) –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

Sunday, January 5th

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort (Middletown)– Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House (Newport) – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub (Newport) – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Fifth Element (Newport) – Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater (Newport)–Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro (Newport)– Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar (Newport)– Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe (Jamestown) –Heidi Nirk Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Pour Judgment (Newport) – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille (Newport) Sean Rivers at 7 pm

