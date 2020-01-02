What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend (Jan. 3 – 5)

The first weekend of 2020 is here!
Here’s what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, enjoy!
Friday, January 3rd
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Eat for COA at Diego’s Barrio Cantina
- 7 pm – Paint Nite: Winter at the Dock at La Forge Restaurant
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort (Middletown)– Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant (Tiverton) – Xtreme Acoustic at 8:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub (Newport) – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica (Newport) – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House (Newport) – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina (Middletown) – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater (Newport) – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (Newport) – The C-Note Missionaries from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater (Newport)– Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant (Newport) – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar (Newport) –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe (Jamestown) –The Naticks at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe (Newport) – Live music at 10 pm
- One Pelham East (Newport) – Live music at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport (Newport) – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement (Newport) – Live music at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille (Tiverton) – Bliss Point & Friends at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill (Newport) – Live music at 9 pm
- Surf Club (Newport): Dave Alves at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton) – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- VFW (Tiverton) – Karaoke Night at 6 pm
- Zelda’s (Newport) –Live music at 9 pm
Saturday, January 4th
- 7 am – 37th annual Jamestown Winter Bird Count
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Amano Pizza + Gelato Food Truck at Ragged Island Brewing
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort (Middletown) – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant (Tiverton) – Out Of The Blue at 6 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub (Newport) – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica (Newport) – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina (Middletown) – Live music at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater (Newport) – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Grace Vanderbilt (Newport) – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (Newport) – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater (Newport) – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant (Newport)– Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Localz (Portsmouth) – Tim from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar (Newport)– Wanna B’s at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe (Jamestown) – Mercy Brown Band at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe (Newport)– Live music at 10 pm
- One Pelham East (Newport)– Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Hit Play Band at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport (Newport) – Live music at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement (Newport) – Zack Slik at 10 pm
- Sandywoods Center for the Arts (Tiverton) – The Repercussions at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille (Newport) – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club (Newport) – Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton) – Live music at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s (Newport) –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
Sunday, January 5th
- 1 pm – Auditions: The Unsinkable Molly Brown at Jamestown Parks & Recreation
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 2 pm – Open House at Winter Indoor Arena with Newport Polo
- 4 pm – Christmas on Historic Hill at Trinity Church
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort (Middletown)– Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House (Newport) – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub (Newport) – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Fifth Element (Newport) – Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater (Newport)–Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro (Newport)– Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar (Newport)– Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe (Jamestown) –Heidi Nirk Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgment (Newport) – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille (Newport) Sean Rivers at 7 pm