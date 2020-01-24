What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend: Jan. 24-26

By
Ryan Belmore
-
The Bit Players bring live improv comedy to the stage of The Firehouse Theater every Friday and Saturday night at 8 pm

We value local independent news, information, and journalism.  We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

Friday, January 24th

Blackstone Caterers hosting Rare Bourbon & Craft Beer Dinner on January 24th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Two Across at 8:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Will Cooley at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Lil Bear Sports Pub – Wicked Acoustic at Lil’ Bear Sports Pub at 9 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Radio Badland at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe –World Premier Band at 10 pm
  • Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Sarah LuAnn Thompson at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Brick Park Band at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Winter Party! at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Jason Cardinal 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille –Deja Vu at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Dave Alves at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel  Vaness & Dave at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm
- Advertisement -

City & Town Government

Saturday, January 25th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Triple Threat at 8:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Common Fence Music – Jeffrey Foucault at 8 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Half Street Record Release Party at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina –Chelley Knight from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – JoJO Rabbit at 1:30 pm, Bombshell at 4:30 pm, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Eddy’s Shoe at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Clique at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Live music at 8 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille – Strangebrew at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
  • Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Pat Lowell at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

City & Town Government

  • Nothing scheduled at publishing time.

Sunday, January 26th

RI congregations, community will unite for unique MLK Jr. musical tribute event in January

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Bolshoi Ballet: Giselle at 1 pm, The Two Popes at 4:30 pm, Bombshell at 7:30 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Willie J Laws Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille:Live music at 7 pm

City & Town Government

  • Nothing scheduled at publishing time.

We value local independent news, information, and journalism.  We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR