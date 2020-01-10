What’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend: Jan. 10 – 12

By
Ryan Belmore
-
Clean Ocean Access will host a beach clean up at Fort Adams on Saturday. Photo via Clean Ocean Access.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

Friday, January 10th

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Orange Whip from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Straight Pipes at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Dirty 5 at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live music at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – The BickerSins and Darker Than Blue at 8 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Bill Bartholomew (full band) at 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille – Spare Change at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Live music at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Mike Wendoloski & Co at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm

City & Town Government

Saturday, January 11th

Common Fence Music to present Jeffrey Foucault on January 11th in Portsmouth

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Town Government

Sunday, January 12th

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Judy at 1 pm, Parasite at 3:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 6:30 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro – Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Ed Peabody and The Big Blue Thang from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm

City & Town Government

