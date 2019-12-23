Common Fence Music to present Jeffrey Foucault on January 11th in Portsmouth

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

The following has been contributed to us by Common Fence Music.

COMMON FENCE MUSIC is thrilled to welcome singer-songwriter JEFFREY FOUCAULT on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 8pm for his first solo performance on their stage. Doors will open to CFM members at 7pm, non-members at 7:15pm. The concert will take place at the CFP Arts, Wellness & Community Center, 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth, RI. Tickets to the show are $22 in advance, $25 at the door, $20 for CFM members. Tickets and information may be obtained at CommonFenceMusic.org and will also be available for purchase at the door.

“Mesmerizing, meditative… alluring and relatable all at once.” – NPR Music



“One of contemporary Americana’s more eloquent and versatile artists.” – No Depression



“Immaculately tailored… Close to perfection” – New York Times



In two decades on the road Jeffrey Foucault has become one of the most distinctive voices in American music, refining a sound instantly recognizable for its simplicity and emotional power, a decidedly Midwestern amalgam of blues, country, rock’n’roll, and folk. He’s built a brick-and-mortar international touring career on multiple studio albums, countless miles, and general critical acclaim, being lauded for “Stark, literate songs that are as wide open as the landscape of his native Midwest” (The New Yorker), and described as “Quietly brilliant” (The Irish Times), while catching the ear of everyone from Van Dyke Parks to Greil Marcus, to the Eagles’ Don Henley, who regularly covers Foucault in his live set. With a career remarkable for an unrelenting dedication to craft and indepence from trend, Jeffrey Foucault has released six collections of original songs, the most recent being 2018’s highly anticipated and acclaimed ‘Blood Brothers’.



Seasonal dinner plates, fresh soups, and our signature selection of baked goods and beverages will be available for purchase from the CFM kitchen. For those who wish to carry in their own fare, this show is BYOB and picnic.



CFP Arts, Wellness & Community Center is located at 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth, RI. Free parking is available adjacent to and across the street from the building. The hall is fully accessible. Ticket prices vary. For more information about Common Fence Music, please visit CommonFenceMusic.org, or call (401)683-5085.