What Sold: 14 Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 22 – 28)

Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island between January 22 – 28, 2020.

Newport

26 Bliss Road sold for $600,000 on January 22nd. The 1,560 Sq ft home, which was built in 1900, has 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

31 Carey Street sold for $450,000 on January 23rd. The 966 sq ft home, which was built in 1950, has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.

22 Russell Avenue sold for $411,000 on January 21st. The 1,550 sq ft home, which was built in 1920, has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.

17 Peckham Avenue sold for $400,000 on January 27th. The 1,139 sq ft home, which was built in 1920, has 3 bedrooms and 1.1 bath.

603 Thames Street #1 sold for $285,000 on January 28th. This 638 sq ft condo, which was built in 1904, has 1 bed and 2 baths.

29 1/2 Marsh Street sold for $1,250,000 on January 23rd. The 5,664 sq ft multi-family home was built in 1880.

474 Thames Street was sold for $735,000 on January 27th. The 3,506 sq ft multi-unit property was built in 1923.

27 Bowen’s Wharf sold for $170,000 on January 24th. This is a commercial/business transaction and including a clothing business.

Middletown

9 Collins Terrace sold for $366,500 on January 24th. The 1,162 sq ft home, which was built in 1960, has 3 beds and 1 bath.

6 Stockton Drive sold for $340,000 on January 27th. This 1,116 sq ft home, which was built in 1942, has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

2 Bailey Brook Court #36 sold for $419,900 on January 27th. This 1,950 sq ft condominium, which was built in 2019, has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

510 East Main Road #11 sold for $165,000 on January 24th. This was a commercial/business transaction and included a barber/beauty, beauty service business opportunity.

Portsmouth

28 Silva Avenue sold for $350,000 on January 21st. The 1,056 sq ft home, which was built in 1956, has 3 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

111 SE Berkley Avenue sold for $118,000 on January 24th. This is a approximately 4,000 sq ft piece of land.

