Save The Date: 2020 calendar of events for Newport County

When you become a What’s Up Newp Supporter, you support our mission of providing local and independent community news, information, and journalism to Newport County and beyond.

Start marking those calendars, 2020 is here and there are a ton of great events that you shouldn’t miss in Newport County this year!

In this list, we’ve included the bigger and most popular events that happen in our area. Of course, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of other events that take place throughout the year.

We recommend you keep an eye on Discover Newport’s event calendar and we’ll be doing our part to raise awareness of what events are coming soon as well (a new event calendar will be launching on What’s Up Newp this week).

A few good notable schedules to keep an eye out for include newportFILM’s Outdoor Series, Newport Polo’s 2020 Schedule, Bridgefest, and Newport Music Festival.

- Advertisement -

Without further ado, start marking those calendars.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

1: FYI – Daylight Saving Time ends

FYI – Daylight Saving Time ends 3: FYI – Election Day

FYI – Election Day 6 to 15: Newport Restaurant Week

Newport Restaurant Week 11: Holiday – Veterans Day

Holiday – Veterans Day 21 to Jan. 1: Christmas at the Newport Mansions

Christmas at the Newport Mansions 26: Holiday – Thanksgiving Day

Holiday – Thanksgiving Day 27: FYI – Black Friday

FYI – Black Friday 27: City of Newport Illuminated Boat Parade

City of Newport Illuminated Boat Parade 28: FYI – Small Business Saturday

December

1 to 31: Christmas In Newport

Christmas In Newport 4 to 6: Newport Holiday Stroll

Newport Holiday Stroll 5: Bowen’s Wharf 50th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Bowen’s Wharf 50th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting 12 to 18: Holiday – Chanukah

Holiday – Chanukah 24: Holiday – Christmas Eve

Holiday – Christmas Eve 25: Holiday – Christmas Day

Holiday – Christmas Day 31: Holiday – New Year’s Eve