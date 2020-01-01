Save The Date: 2020 calendar of events for Newport County

Ryan Belmore
Newport Country Club, one of the USGA's five founding clubs, will host the 2020 U.S. Senior Open in June. (Photo by Newport Country Club)
Start marking those calendars, 2020 is here and there are a ton of great events that you shouldn’t miss in Newport County this year!

In this list, we’ve included the bigger and most popular events that happen in our area. Of course, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of other events that take place throughout the year.

We recommend you keep an eye on Discover Newport’s event calendar and we’ll be doing our part to raise awareness of what events are coming soon as well (a new event calendar will be launching on What’s Up Newp this week).

A few good notable schedules to keep an eye out for include newportFILM’s Outdoor Series, Newport Polo’s 2020 Schedule, Bridgefest, and Newport Music Festival.

Without further ado, start marking those calendars.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

  • 1: FYI – Daylight Saving Time ends
  • 3: FYI – Election Day
  • 6 to 15: Newport Restaurant Week
  • 11: Holiday – Veterans Day
  • 21 to Jan. 1: Christmas at the Newport Mansions
  • 26: Holiday – Thanksgiving Day
  • 27: FYI – Black Friday
  • 27: City of Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
  • 28: FYI – Small Business Saturday

December

