Save The Date: 2020 calendar of events for Newport County

Start marking those calendars, 2020 is here and there are a ton of great events that you shouldn’t miss in Newport County this year!
In this list, we’ve included the bigger and most popular events that happen in our area. Of course, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of other events that take place throughout the year.
We recommend you keep an eye on Discover Newport’s event calendar and we’ll be doing our part to raise awareness of what events are coming soon as well (a new event calendar will be launching on What’s Up Newp this week).
A few good notable schedules to keep an eye out for include newportFILM’s Outdoor Series, Newport Polo’s 2020 Schedule, Bridgefest, and Newport Music Festival.
Without further ado, start marking those calendars.
January
- 1: Holiday – New Year’s Day
- 1: Annual Polar Bear Plunge at Easton’s Beach
- 18 to 25: Newport Wellness Week throughout Newport & Bristol Counties
- 20: Holiday – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- 25 to Feb. 29: Newport Art Museum’s 92nd Annual Winter speaker Series
February
- Jan. 25 to Feb. 29: Newport Art Museum’s 92nd Annual Winter speaker Series
- 14: Holiday – Valentine’s Day
- 14 to 23: 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival
- 14 to 23: Annual Newport Burger Bender
- 15 & 16: 24th Annual Wineterfest at Newport Vineyards
- 17: Holiday – Presidents’ Day
March
- 1 to 31: 43rd Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 8: FYI – Daylight Saving Time starts
- 14: 64th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- 17: St. Patrick’s Day
- 22: Aquidneck 10k
April
- 4: 7th Annual Newport Night Run
- 12: Holiday – Easter Sunday
- 13: Holiday – Easter Monday
- 15: FYI – Tax Day
- 18: Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon, & 5k
- 24 to May 3rd: 7th Annual Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 24 & 25: 9th Annual Newport Craft Beer Festival
May
- April 24 to May 3rd: 7th Annual Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- To Be Announced: Aquidneck Island National Police Parade
- 5: Holiday – Cinco de Mayo
- 10: Holiday – Mother’s Day
- 15 to 17: 5th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Oyster Festival
- 25: Holiday – Memorial Day
- 31: BankNewport 10 Miler
June
- 6: New York Yacht Club – Leukemia Cup
- 12 to 14: New York Yacht Club – 166th Annual Regatta
- 19 to 21: 25th Annual Newport Flower Show
- 19: Newport Bermuda Race
- 21: Holiday – Father’s Day
- 24 to 28: 2020 U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club
July
- 4: Holiday – Independence Day
- 4 to 25: Newport Music Festival throughout Newport
- 9 to 13: Newport Shimoda Sister City Celebration
- 11 to 12: Newport Regatta
- 12 to 19: Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 13 to 18: New York Yacht Club – Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex
- 19: New York Yacht Club – Queen’s Cup
- 25: Craft Brew Races at Fort Adams
- 31 to Aug. 2: 61st Annual Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams
- 31 to Aug. 2: New York Yacht Club – Morgan Cup Team Race
August
- July 31 to Aug. 2: 61st Annual Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams
- 7 to 9: 66th Annual Newport Jazz Festival at International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams
- 7 to 9: New York Yacht Club – Hinman Masters Team Race
- 10: Holiday – VJ Day in Rhode Island
- 14 to 16: New York Yacht Club – NYYC Grandmasters Team Race*
- 15 & 16: J/Fest Regatta
- 22 & 23: New York Yacht Club – NYYC One-Design Regatta
September
- 7: Holiday – Labor Day
- 12: Sail For Hope
- 12: 4 Bridges Ride
- 14 to 19: New York Yacht Club – Resolute Cup
- 17 to 20: 50th Annual Newport International Boat Show in downtown Newport
- 17 to 20: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival at The Elms, Rosecliff, & Marble House
- 19 to 20: Holiday – Rosh Hashana
- 21: Jamestown Half Marathon & 5k
- 25 to Oct. 3: New York Yacht Club ORC/IRC World Championship
- 28: Holiday – Yom Kippur
- To Be Announced: Newport Festa Italiana Schedule
October
- 1 to 4: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 3 & 4: 46th Annual Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair
- 8 to 12: 6th Annual Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 8 to 12: New York Yacht Club – Melges IC37 National Championship
- 10: Broadway Street Fair on Broadway
- 11: Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon
- 12: Holiday – Columbus Day
- 12: Annual Newport Festa Italiana Columbus Day Parade
- 17 & 18: 30th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 18: 10th Annual Citizen’s Bank Pell Bridge Run
- 31: Holiday – Halloween
November
- 1: FYI – Daylight Saving Time ends
- 3: FYI – Election Day
- 6 to 15: Newport Restaurant Week
- 11: Holiday – Veterans Day
- 21 to Jan. 1: Christmas at the Newport Mansions
- 26: Holiday – Thanksgiving Day
- 27: FYI – Black Friday
- 27: City of Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
- 28: FYI – Small Business Saturday
December
- 1 to 31: Christmas In Newport
- 4 to 6: Newport Holiday Stroll
- 5: Bowen’s Wharf 50th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
- 12 to 18: Holiday – Chanukah
- 24: Holiday – Christmas Eve
- 25: Holiday – Christmas Day
- 31: Holiday – New Year’s Eve
