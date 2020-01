We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

The City of Newport’s Zoning Board of Review will host their next meeting on Monday, January 27th at 7 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Zoning Board of Review is responsible for overseeing and administering the City’s zoning code in a fair and equitable fashion, according to the City’s website.

Here’s what’s on the agenda.