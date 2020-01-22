Portsmouth’s Stone Bridge Marina hits the market

Stone Bridge Marina, located at 17 Point Road in Portsmouth, hit the market on Wednesday.

The 37 slip marina, that also has a residential unit on site, has been listed with Kirby Properties for $1.6 million.

According to the property listing on Kirby Properties, “The incredible opportunity to own your very own marina is now. Northern Portsmouth’s Stone Bridge Marina has much to offer for the seafaring individual. With spacious residential quarters above the marina shop that brings services to the locals. In addition to 1295 linear feet of dock/wet slips which can host 37 slips, 1400 linear feet of storage available on site, the retail space offers a myriad of other services to be developed.Great financing available with as low as 10% down”.

According to town records the current owner is Stone Bridge Holdings LLC and last sold on April 13, 2015 for $1.1 million.

See the full listing here.