Obituary for Raymond C. Smedberg

Raymond C. Smedberg, 75 of Newport, beloved husband of Kathleen Smedberg (O’Donnell) passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 surrounded by family.

Born in Providence, RI he was the son of Raymond B. Smedberg and M. Geneva Smedberg (Barlow) of Greenville, RI.

He graduated from LaSalle Academy in Providence. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Rhode Island where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He attended Northeastern University for graduate work in engineering and New York University for graduate work in business. He served 2 years in the Army Corp of Engineers in Japan during the Vietnam War.

Ray was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bridgeport Hydraulic Company in CT. He finished his career as Executive Director of New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority. He was a member of American Water Works Association, where he served as Chairman of the Engineering and Construction Division, a member of the New England Water Works Association, where he received the Dexter Brackett Award for his published work, as well as, a member of the Connecticut Water Works Association.

Ray leaves behind his 2 daughters, Kristin Jarvis and husband Steve and Amy Panella and husband Michael and his 5 grandchildren, Katherine and Stephen Jarvis, Molly, Sean and Ryan Panella, all of Connecticut. He also leaves behind his sister Judith Banville of Greenville, RI and his nieces and nephew Lyn, Eric and Carol Banville (Bob).He leaves behind his brothers in law Thomas O’Donnell (Jan), Lawrence O’Donnell (Andrea), and Mark O’Donnell and sister in law, Ann O’Donnell and nieces and nephews, Shelby, Gregory (Melanie), Michaela and Jake O’Donnell, as well as, Patrick, Morgan and Daniel O’Donnell. Ray also leaves behind his best buddies Carl and Gerry Johansson and their family. Lastly, he leaves behind many dear friends, you know who you are.

First and foremost, Ray was a family man. He was happiest spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved boating on Narragansett Bay with family and friends and traveling this beautiful world. Ray enjoyed all of nature from the ocean, to the forests, to the mountains and found tranquility in gardening.

He was a sweet, kind and gentle man and was loved by all who knew him.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, January 28 from 4-8pm at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, January 29 at 10:00am in St. Augustin Church, corner of Carroll Ave. and Harrison Ave., Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Visiting Hours

4:00 pm – 8:00 pmTuesday, January 28, 2020O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home465 Spring StreetNewport, Rhode Island, United StatesNeed Directions?View Map | Text Directions | Email Directions

Mass of Christian Burial

10:00 amWednesday, January 29, 2020St. Augustin’s ChurchCarroll Avenue, 2 Eastnor RoadNewport, Rhode Island, United StatesNeed Directions?View Map | Text Directions | Email Directions

Burial

11:15 amWednesday, January 29, 2020St. Columba Cemetery465 Brown’s LaneMiddletown, Rhode Island, United StatesNeed Directions?View Map | Text Directions | Email Directions